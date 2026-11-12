Interstate Advanced Materials Releases New Materials Resource For Aerospace Manufacturers

High Performance PEEK Sheet, Available from Interstate Advanced Materials

Interstate Advanced Materials releases a new resource covering high-performance plastics and composite materials for aerospace manufacturing applications.

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Interstate Advanced Materials has released a new resource to help aerospace manufacturers, engineers, and procurement managers in selecting materials for cabin interiors, viewing panels, fluid-handling systems, and precision mechanical assemblies. The resource features plastics and composite materials for applications requiring weight reduction, strength under repeated mechanical loads, heat resistance, and compatibility with aviation fuels and hydraulic fluids.Passenger windows, jet canopies, light covers, and security door shields require materials that balance visibility with protection. Biaxially stretched acrylic offers optical clarity and weather resistance for windows and canopies, while polycarbonate provides high impact resistance for covers and shields.Inside the cabin, seat back shrouds, armrests, and decorative trim must withstand daily use, while floor and wall panels require structural rigidity. Manufacturers can easily fabricate ABS into trim and seating components, while its impact resistance protects against damage from repeated handling. Phenolic-resin composites provide stiffness and flame resistance for honeycomb floor and cabin wall panels, supporting durable aircraft interior construction.High-performance plastics like PEEK and Torlonare well suited for aerospace components exposed to heat and mechanical stress. PEEK provides thermal stability and fatigue resistance for pump gears and high-temperature seals, while Torlonoffers strength at elevated temperatures for fasteners and actuator sector gears. In appropriately designed components, these materials can reduce weight while meeting required mechanical performance.Fuel-system valves, cooling components, hose liners, and valve seals also face continuous exposure to fuels, coolants, or hydraulic fluids, often at elevated temperatures. PPS offers chemical resistance for valves and cooling components, while PTFE combines chemical resistance with low friction for liners and seals. Reduced fluid-related degradation and lower friction at moving sealing surfaces can extend component life.UltemPEI combines the insulation, strength, and heat resistance needed for electrical connectors, ventilation ducts, and oxygen manifolds. Its dielectric strength supports electrical separation in connectors, while its rigidity and dimensional stability help ducts and manifolds retain their shape under thermal and mechanical stress.Precision gears, bushings, cargo rollers, guide rails, and other moving assemblies rely on materials that resist frictional wear and abrasion from repeated contact. Acetal provides dimensional stability for gears, nylon offers toughness and wear resistance for bushings, and UHMW combines low friction and impact resistance for cargo-handling components. These materials support smoother operation and help reduce wear-related maintenance.For each application, material selection depends on the grade, operating conditions, and applicable aircraft specifications.Interstate Advanced Materials supports aerospace manufacturing with cut-to-size materials, CNC-machined components, and fabrication-ready parts. Visit the new aerospace manufacturing materials resource to review materials, applications, and request technical data sheets.Interstate Advanced Materials is a nationwide distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. Backed by Curbell Plastics, we operate with an expansive distribution network, offering a full range of stock shapes, precise cut-to-size services, complex CNC manufacturing, and superior technical support. Guided by a shared commitment to integrity, respect, and learning, Interstate Advanced Materials delivers trusted, rapid, and dependable solutions for diverse industries ranging from semiconductor to food processing, ensuring that every customer receives high-performance materials to enhance their operations.

Christopher Isar

Interstate Advanced Materials

+1 855-801-6333

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Interstate Advanced Materials Releases New Materials Resource for Aerospace Manufacturers News Provided By Interstate Advanced Materials November 12, 2026, 19:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry



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