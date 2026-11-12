Published: Thu 12 Nov 2026, 3:59 PM

As of November 4, 2026, the Anthropic IPO is among the most closely watched stock market debuts of the year. Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI model, has publicly filed to list on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT, and reports suggest trading could begin this month, subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.

The company has not yet set a share price or the size of the offering. Press reports say the deal could be among the largest IPOs ever, after SpaceX set a record in June by raising about $75 billion. Moumen Mohamed, market analyst at WRPro , puts it this way:“Markets are about to test, in public and for the first time, what an advanced AI lab is really worth.”

According to filings submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Anthropic's revenue reached about $17 billion in the third quarter, up from $11.6 billion in the second. Sequential growth, however, slowed to about 47% from 144% in the previous quarter. The company also moved from an operating profit of $974 million to an operating loss of $567 million, amid rising computing costs, according to reports.

The Wall Street Journal reports that some investors are pushing for a lower IPO valuation of between $1.5 trillion and $1.6 trillion, down from earlier talk of around $2 trillion. Anthropic has not confirmed these figures.

Some analysts warn that an offering of this size could absorb liquidity from other AI stocks, putting pressure on companies with high valuations.“When a new option of this scale appears, investors rebalance their portfolios, and that can mean temporary volatility in the big names,” Moumen Mohamed says.

Others argue the IPO points to strong demand for AI infrastructure, because more demand for models may mean more demand for chips and data centers. Shares of chipmakers such as Nvidia, Broadcom and Micron rose after Anthropic filed its request.

Anthropic's investors include Amazon, Google and Abu Dhabi's MGX, so the listing has a Gulf connection too.

. The final price and size of the offering.

. Whether growth recovers after the recent slowdown.

. The path to profitability as computing costs and spending commitments rise.

. How the shares trade in the first days, which may show the market's appetite for risk.

Mohamed adds that the listing“will not change the sector's direction on its own, but it could set a new benchmark for valuing AI companies,” and advises readers to stay calm and manage risk in the first days of trading.

No final date has been set. Reports suggest trading could begin this month, once regulators approve the offering.

The price has not been announced. The filing does not yet include a price range or share count, and the price is expected to be set shortly before trading begins.

No cancellation has been reported. The timing has shifted before, from September to October and then to November, and reports say the schedule could change again.

Anthropic plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT.

WRPro (wrpro) is an online brokerage and trading platform that has served traders across the Arab region for about four years. It offers educational content in Arabic and English and free daily webinars on market analysis, and it won the“Best Education Tools MEA” award in 2026.

Readers can follow WRPro's daily market analysis at wrpro .