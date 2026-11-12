Fireworks To Light Up Abu Dhabi Skies At Sheikh Zayed Festival On November 13, 14

Fireworks will light up the skies over Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba, with displays scheduled for 10pm on Friday, November 13, and Saturday, November 14, as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

The two-night spectacle will offer residents and tourists an opportunity to enjoy colourful fireworks displays while exploring the festival's cultural attractions, live performances and family-friendly activities.

The fireworks are among the highlights of the festival's weekend programme, with families and visitors expected to gather to watch the displays.

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Beyond the fireworks, visitors can explore international pavilions showcasing the traditions, heritage and cultural identities of different countries.

The festival also features live entertainment, shopping experiences and a wide selection of international cuisines, offering activities for visitors of different ages and interests.

The 2026–2027 edition of the Sheikh Zayed Festival opened on October 30 in Al Wathba, bringing together cultural performances, international exhibitions and entertainment activities throughout the season.

More than 15 countries and regions are participating through dedicated pavilions, including India, China, Japan, Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, Pakistan and Thailand, offering visitors an opportunity to experience different cultures through traditional performances, local products and cuisines.

Among the festival's main attractions are the Heritage Village, which showcases traditional Emirati customs, handicrafts and folkloric performances, and the Emirates Fountain and Laser Show.

Visitors can also explore Wonderland, an amusement park featuring rides and virtual reality experiences, alongside the Al Wathba Floating Market and Rare Species Reserve.

The festival's programme includes music and theatre performances, art and photography exhibitions, and specialised events focusing on food, flowers, honey and other themes.

The annual event has also become known for its large-scale fireworks and drone displays, having set Guinness World Records during previous editions.

For those planning to visit, entry tickets cost Dh10 per person, while children under three, visitors aged 60 and above, and People of Determination are eligible for free admission.

The festival opens daily at 4pm, closing at midnight from Sunday to Thursday and at 1am on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays.

The current season is scheduled to continue until March 13, 2027, with further cultural celebrations, performances and family activities planned throughout the coming months.

Fireworks, laser show: Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival to kick off October 30 VR rides, floating market, Dh10 entry: Your guide to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival