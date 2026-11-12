Man United Sack Manager Carrick With Club In Relegation Zone

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Manchester United have dismissed manager Michael Carrick, the club said on Thursday, after a prolonged winless Premier League run culminated in a 4-4 draw at home to Aston Villa last weekend, leaving the team mired in the relegation zone.

United have won only three of their 15 matches in all competitions under Carrick this season -- including one league victory -- leaving them 18th in the table on eight points after 10 games, one point from the bottom.

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"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions," United said in a statement on their website.

Carrick came under mounting pressure after a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth and the former United midfielder carried the air of someone awaiting the inevitable after the defeat when fans chanted his name but booed the players off the pitch.

He had dropped captain Bruno Fernandes to the bench against Bournemouth and did not bring him on even when United were desperate for inspiration in midfield, but the struggling club gave Carrick another chance to revive their season.

Although he restored the playmaker to the starting lineup against Chelsea following clear-the-air talks and spoke of the team's determination to put things right, little changed as they were comprehensively outplayed in a 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

A 3-2 comeback win over AS Roma in the Champions League briefly eased the pressure on Carrick, but United's familiar defensive frailties were exposed again in the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, despite two injury-time goals salvaging a point.

Carrick is likely to be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, the US men's national team coach, who has agreed to take over the newly-vacant post, according to reports in British media.

The former Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager is one of the Premier League's most highly regarded former coaches.

Carrick has presided over United's slide to 18th place -- their lowest position 10 games into a top-flight season since 1986-87 when they were 20th.

He was hired on a permanent basis in the close-season after leading United to a third-place finish in the Premier League during his spell as interim boss.

Carrick had won plaudits for steadying the ship after Ruben Amorim's volatile reign ended in the sack in January.

But, hampered by the club's underwhelming recruitment in the transfer window, Carrick's team have endured a steep decline this term.

United, who have not won the title since Alex Ferguson's final season as boss in 2012-13, only signed midfield trio Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos in the summer transfer window despite the glaring need for new forwards.

Carrick struggled to maintain discipline among his squad, dropping captain Bruno Fernandes after he criticised his manager's tactics during a 4-1 thrashing at Champions League debutants Como.

He also axed Lisandro Martinez after the United defender criticised the club's hierarchy for their lack of top-quality signings.

United fans have remained largely supportive of Carrick, focusing their anger on the Glazer family, Ratcliffe and the under-achieving players.

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