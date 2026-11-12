22 Sailors Evacuated By UAE Coast Guard After Targeting Oil Tanker: Indian Minister

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments on the US-Iran war that started on February 28]

The entire crew of a crude oil tanker that was targeted by a projectile attack while drifting off Mina Saqr was evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard, Sarbananda Sonowal, India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

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The attack took place on Wednesday, November 11, and targeted the Liberia-flagged tanker MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY, which was carrying a crew of 22 members, including 19 Indian seafarers. "The entire 22-member crew was swiftly and safely evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard and all 19 of our Indian nationals are completely safe with no injuries," Sonowal confirmed. No UAE confirmation was immediately available.

The Indian minister also stated that Indian authorities remain in contact with the company which manages MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY to ensure their ongoing safety of the sailors and providing any required logistical support.

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Despite hopes of de-escalation in the Middle East war, which started on February 28 with Israeli and US strikes on Iran, ships navigating the strategic Strait of Hormuz continue to come under attack, as Iran heavily restricts traffic through the narrow waterway, insisting vessels use routes authorised by the Islamic republic.

Another tanker with Indian sailors on board came under attack on November 11. However, Sonowal said the three Indian nationals aboard the Saudi Arabia-flagged ship are saf.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that two tankers carrying over four million barrels of oil had caught fire after an "accident" on an unauthorised route in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Last night, two tankers -- acting in violation of regulations and despite repeated warnings from the Revolutionary Guards Navy regarding the unauthorised and dangerous nature of the southern maritime route -- were involved in an accident while traversing this prohibited path in the strait," the Guards said in a statement. They did not specify the nature of the "accident" but said it left the two tankers immobilised after they were hit with a "violent explosion".

On November 10, a Liberia-flagged tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was hit by a projectile while transiting the Arabian Gulf. One Indian national is among four crew members injured in the attack, according to Indian authorities.

The Indian national who suffered minor injuries has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination. The remaining 18 crew members, including the other 5 Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for.

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