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Saudi Recalls Over 23,000 Toyota Highlanders Over Defect In Seat-Locking Mechanism


Date: 2026-11-12 02:27:47

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia has issued a recall for Toyota Highlander cars of the model years 2021–2025.

The recall was issued after a defect was found in the seat-locking mechanism of the second row, which prevented passengers from being secured properly.

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This defect could increase the risk of injury in the event of an accident. The Saudi Ministry of Commerce has recalled a total of 23,619 Toyota Highlander cars in the Kingdom so far.

Those who own a Toyota Highlander have been asked to check whether their vehicle's chassis number (VIN) is included in the recall through Recalls.

Vehicle owners can contact the local dealer, Abdul Latif Jameel Company, to carry out the necessary repairs free of charge.

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Khaleej Times

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