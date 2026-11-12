'It Was Just A Joke': How Comments About Weight Can Affect People For Years

Kris Fade, Dubai-based radio presenter and entrepreneur was just 12 years old when an aunt grabbed the fat around his waist and made a comment about his 'little love handles'. It may have seemed like a harmless remark, but more than two decades later, the radio presenter still remembers those words.

"I remember an auntie telling me, grabbing my little love handle at the age of about 12 and going, 'Look at your little love handles.' And I remember that has sat with me forever," he recalled.

Even after growing up, working out and becoming leaner, the comment continued to bother him. "I should've not known what a love handle is at the age of 11 or 12, but it has sat with me," he said.

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Fade was speaking during a panel titled 'The Impact of Words' at RE 2026, held at Madinat Jumeirah Arena. Organised by Lilly, the event brought together medical experts and public figures to discuss obesity, health, body image and the pressure people face over their appearance.

The event attracted more than 1,000 people from 62 nationalities. The discussions explored why obesity is more complex than simply eating less or exercising more, and how comments about weight can affect a person's confidence and wellbeing.

Joining Fade were entrepreneur Karen Wazen and UAE-based content creator Hadeel Marei, with Anas Bukhash moderating the discussion.

Fade also spoke about a difficult period in his life when he was going through a divorce, weighed 128kg and smoked a pack of cigarettes every day.

He recalled struggling with anxiety and depression and eventually deciding to change his lifestyle. Through exercise and changes to his eating habits, he brought his weight down to 89kg.

But the journey came with another challenge. "From 128, I got down to 89. But one thing that I want to say is that you become obsessed," he said.

At one point, he became so focused on fitness that he started carrying his own meals to restaurants. "I wasn't fun to be around," he said.

Today, he has found a better balance and exercises mainly because it helps him feel better mentally.

For Hadeel Marei, one of the most painful experiences happened when she was already an adult. She recalled visiting a friend's house when the friend's mother looked at her and questioned her appearance. The woman then told her that if she were in Hadeel's position, she would end her life.

Rather than confronting the woman, Hadeel found herself laughing to make the situation less uncomfortable.

"My friend was furious, of course, but the mom wasn't apologetic about it," she said.

Hadeel said people who have faced years of hurtful remarks about obesity sometimes find themselves trying to keep others comfortable, even when they are deeply hurt.

She also recalled sharing a video of herself enjoying a water activity while wearing beachwear. What should have been a happy memory turned into another painful experience when people began mocking her appearance.

"It made me feel smaller," she said.

"When you get met with such cruelty, then you become reserved again, rigid, and you shrink and you take much less space."

Karen Wazen shared a different childhood memory.

Growing up, people often commented on how large her eyes were. Sometimes they made fun of them, leaving her feeling insecure about something she could not change.

"I remember I used to walk around school doing this, thinking that if I do this, then my eyes are going to be smaller," she said, referring to an attempt to change how her eyes appeared.

She said it took years of growing up and working on herself to turn that insecurity into something positive.

The speakers also discussed how families sometimes dismiss hurtful comments as jokes, leaving children and adults reluctant to speak up.

Fade said relatives may not realise the impact of their words. "It's our family, and even though they don't realize they are doing it, they are affecting us," he said.

For the speakers, the experiences were different, but the message was the same. A comment may take only a few seconds to make, but the person hearing it can remember it for years.

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