UAE Showcases AI Tool That Interviews Patients Before They Meet Doctors

The UAE has showcased six healthcare projects, including an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that interviews patients before they meet doctors and a digital system that helps authorities monitor hospital readiness during emergencies.

The projects were presented by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and Emirates Health Services (EHS) at the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine in Abu Dhabi.

They cover several areas of healthcare, from helping doctors prepare for patient consultations and detecting diseases early to monitoring medical resources during emergencies.

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The six projects were displayed at a joint MoHAP and EHS platform, highlighting how technology and data can support healthcare services and emergency preparedness.

One of the projects showcased by EHS is the Smart Physician Assistant Agent, an AI-powered tool designed to conduct medical interviews with patients before their consultations.

The system collects information from patients and prepares structured clinical summaries for doctors.

This gives physicians a summary of the information collected before they begin their consultations.

Another project uses AI in diagnostic imaging. EHS showcased the technology as part of its efforts to use artificial intelligence in clinical practices.

The press release did not specify which medical conditions the imaging technology is designed to detect.

Another project, called Ghiath, is a digital emergency, crisis and disaster management system.

The platform provides centralised data and real-time indicators showing how prepared healthcare facilities are to respond to emergencies.

It also monitors the availability of critical resources, helping authorities access information about healthcare readiness during crises.

EHS also showcased the Itmenan Programme, a periodic health screening initiative designed to support the early detection of chronic diseases.

The programme focuses on identifying health conditions early through regular screening.

MoHAP presented Baseera, an AI-powered Behavioral Insights Platform that analyses patterns in people's health behaviour.

The system develops predictive models by studying factors that influence health behaviour and connecting population health indicators with healthcare service data.

According to the ministry, this information can help authorities develop health programmes that better reflect community needs.

The sixth project is MoHAP's Health Policies and Legislation Smart Platform. It allows community members and experts to participate in developing and evaluating health policies and legislation.

The platform is intended to support public participation in decisions concerning healthcare policies.

Dr Yousif Mohamed Al Serkal, director general of Emirates Health Services, said the future of healthcare depended not only on better diagnosis and treatment but also on the ability to identify risks and maintain care during emergencies.

"The future of healthcare depends not only on advancing diagnostic and treatment capabilities, but also on the ability of health systems to anticipate risks, make informed decisions at the right time, and ensure continuity of care under all circumstances," he said.

He explained that the projects showcased by EHS reflected efforts to use AI and data to improve clinical practices, support early disease detection and strengthen emergency management.

"The true value of these innovations lies in strengthening the links between prevention, care and institutional preparedness," he said.

The official added that these technologies were part of efforts to develop a healthcare system capable of adapting to changing needs while improving the quality of patient care.

The joint platform also highlighted cooperation between MoHAP and EHS, bringing together health policymaking, service delivery and medical expertise.

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