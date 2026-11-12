Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Turns Down Some Hollywood Film Offers

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Scarlett Johansson has revealed that she sometimes turns down film offers from major Hollywood studios, admitting that certain projects leave her questioning whether they should be made at all.

The 41-year-old actress opened up about how she chooses her roles during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, while promoting her latest film, Paper Tiger.

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Scarlett explained that she thinks about whether a film will connect with viewers before agreeing to take on a role.

"I'm not making a movie just for me," she said.

She also admitted that some scripts have left her questioning the purpose behind the projects.

"I don't think you should make this. I don't know who you're making this for," she recalled telling studios.

The actress added that she sometimes considers such projects irresponsible to make, although she did not name any of the films she had turned down.

Approach remains the same

Despite having worked in Hollywood since childhood, Scarlett said her approach to choosing roles has remained largely the same over the years.

She explained that she continues to look for projects she finds interesting, even though they do not always turn out as she initially expected.

Scarlett, who became widely known for playing Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has continued to balance major studio productions with smaller independent films.

Her latest project, Paper Tiger, directed by James Gray, follows a family whose lives become caught up in a dangerous situation involving the Russian mob.

The actress is also preparing to work with director Ari Aster on Scapegoat, which stars Jude Law and Jacob Elordi.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Scarlett described its script as unlike anything she had previously read, recalling how she repeatedly reacted with surprise while reading it.

She has also been working on The Batman Part II, starring Robert Pattinson, although details about her character remain under wraps.

The DC sequel is scheduled for release in February 2028.

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