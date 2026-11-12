14 Dead, 30 Injured In Fujairah Traffic Accident: UAE Interior Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that 14 people had died and 30 sustained injuries“of varying severity” after a truck collided with several vehicles in the Emirate of Fujairah.

Fujairah police confirmed that the accident occurred when a truck driver lost control of the vehicle while driving on the road, causing it to collide with another car.

“The truck subsequently swerved and crashed into several vehicles that had stopped due to slow-moving traffic on the street, causing the truck to catch fire, with the flames spreading to several other vehicles and resulting in heavy loss of life,” the statement said.

The Ministry said that the Fujairah Police noted that the deceased included“Emirati nationals, alongside several victims whose identification procedures are still underway through DNA testing. Meanwhile, the injured include Emirati, Omani, Indian, Brazilian, Pakistani, Jordanian, and Egyptian nationals.”

They added that 15 of the 30 injured individuals have been discharged from the hospital after receiving the required medical care, while the remaining 15 continue to receive treatment and medical supervision in hospitals according to their health conditions.