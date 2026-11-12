Gold Price In Qatari Market Falls By 2.05 Percent This Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The price of gold in the Qatari market declined by 2.05% during the current week to reach $3984.60000 per ounce on Thursday, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The data showed that the price of gold fell from $4068.28000 per ounce recorded on Sunday.

It also indicated that other precious metals recorded weekly changes, with silver declining by 0.66% to $51.61000 per ounce compared to $51.95520 recorded early in the week, while platinum was up by 0.24% to $1541.03000 per ounce compared to $1537.22000 recorded on Sunday