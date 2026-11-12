Qatar Real Estate Trading Volume Tops QR665 Million In One Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's real estate trading volume exceeded QR665 million during the week from November 1 to November 5, according to the weekly bulletin issued by the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice.



The volume of real estate trading through registered sale contracts reached QR529,248,882, while sales contracts for residential units totaled QR136,568,618 during the same period, bringing the overall weekly trading volume to QR665.817 million.



The properties traded included vacant lands, residential properties, apartment buildings, commercial and residential buildings, and residential units.



Sales activity was concentrated in the municipalities of Umm Slal, Doha, Al Wakra, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Al Shamal, Al Khor and Al Thakhira, as well as Lusail 69, The Pearl Island, Al Ebb, Al Wukair, Al Kharayej, Al Waab, Al Sakhama, Ghar Thuaileb and Legtaifiya.



Real estate trading volume through registered sale contracts exceeded QR572 million during the previous reporting week from October 25 to 29.