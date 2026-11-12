QSE Index Closes Lower On Thursday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed on Thursday lower by 96.58 points, or 0.95 percent, to end at 10,028.38 points.

Trading volume reached 198,532,217 shares, with turnover totaling QAR 497,502,231.336 through 31,465 transactions across all sectors.

The shares of 12 companies advanced during the session, and those of 39 others declined, while two companies remained unchanged from their previous closing prices.

Market capitalization stood at QAR 612,461,197,294.310 at the close of trading, down from QAR 616,587,811,242.172 in the previous session.