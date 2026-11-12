Healthcare AI Stock Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Makes Nasdaq Top Gainer List On $9 Million Purchase Order

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues a news and trading alert for Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD )

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainer list today on news of a significant purchase order. The stock is currently trading at $1.5800 +1.0963 (+226.65%) on volume of over 15 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $2.00.

Ainos today announced that it has signed a $9 million purchase agreement with ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ("ASE") for 5,000 additional AI Nose systems. The agreement represents the largest single purchase order by value in Ainos' history and marks a new phase of commercial scale for its Chemical Intelligence platform in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

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The purchase builds on the completed delivery of 1,400 systems under the companies' previous $2.1 million agreement. At approximately 4.3 times the value of the prior $2.1 million agreement, ASE's expanded commitment follows experience with the initial deployment and deepens the companies' commercial relationship. It also provides tangible evidence of Ainos' progression from concept development and field validation to initial delivery and scaled commercial adoption.

Under the agreement, ASE will pay a 50% deposit of $4.5 million within 60 days of signing. The remaining 50% is payable with a payment request submitted after delivery and supported by delivery documentation. This structure will support order fulfillment and working capital needs, while the agreement establishes a larger revenue base for the Company. Revenue will be recognized in accordance with applicable accounting standards as contractual performance obligations are satisfied.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD ) is building Chemical Intelligence for Physical AI, giving machines a new way to understand the physical world by turning chemical signals in the air into digital information. Its AI Nose technology enables intelligent systems to sense and interpret changes in their surroundings, while Atmosphere Engine extends that intelligence toward environmental control. Together, they form a sensing-to-control architecture designed to help machines sense, understand, and ultimately optimize their environments across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial systems, healthcare environments, and other real-world applications where AI increasingly interacts with the physical world.

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