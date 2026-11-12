Jotun Marks 100 Years With Global Colour Collection 2027 And The Next Generation Of Majestic True Beauty
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Make Media OutReach Newswire your preferred source on Google The centenary launch brings 24 new colour inspirations, enhanced interior paint performance and an immersive consumer experience to Kuala Lumpur LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2026 – Jotun marked its 100th anniversary with the Malaysian unveiling of its Global Colour Collection 2027, Journeys, and the relaunch of Majestic True Beauty interior paint at Raintree Plaza, Tun Razak Exchange (TRX).
The launch brings together Jotun's century-long expertise in paint innovation and colour, introducing 24 curated shades alongside an enhanced Majestic True Beauty formulation designed to deliver smoother finishes, richer colours and longer-lasting beauty.
“This milestone brings together 100 years of colour expertise, the next generation of Majestic True Beauty and new possibilities for personal expression through Journeys 2027. It reflects both Jotun's heritage and our commitment to creating beautiful, lasting interiors for the future,” said Enas Abdallah, Managing Director, Jotun Paints Malaysia and Singapore.
Journeys 2027: A Century of Colour Inspiration
Developed by Jotun's Global Colour Team, Journeys features 24 shades across three themes, Memories, Discoveries and Experiences, drawing inspiration from the colours that accompany people through different stages of life.
The collection combines shades rediscovered from Jotun's archives with reinvented favourites and contemporary colours, reflecting the company's evolving approach to colour over the past century.
Memories revisits familiar colours through warm terracottas, earthy reds and natural greens, while Discoveries encourages experimentation with expressive blues, purples, yellows and pinks. Experiences brings together balanced, timeless shades, including deep blues and warm browns, that reflect individuality and personal style.
Each theme comprises eight complementary colours, giving homeowners the flexibility to create coordinated palettes or explore combinations that reflect their own preferences and experiences.
Colours Are Only Half the Secret. The Rest Is in the Paint.
Beyond colour selection, Jotun emphasises the importance of paint quality and finish in bringing interior spaces to life.
At the forefront of its Majestic range is Majestic Pure Color, Jotun's flagship interior paint, featuring a super-matt, anti-reflective finish that allows colours to appear rich and undistorted by light. Its durable formulation helps maintain the beauty of painted walls over time.
Complementing this is the next generation of Majestic True Beauty, relaunched with a new formulation and refreshed packaging. Available in Matt and Sheen, the enhanced performance offers a smooth and flawless finish, rich and premium colours, better application and minimal odour for a more comfortable painting experience.
“With the improved Majestic True Beauty, we have focused on delivering what matters most to homeowners: smooth, beautiful walls, rich colour and lasting performance. These enhancements make it easier to achieve premium results while ensuring that the beauty of a space can be enjoyed for years to come,” said Heng Ke Wei, Marketing Manager, Jotun Paints Malaysia and Singapore.
The wider Majestic family also includes Majestic Sense, which combines a smooth finish with Clean Air Technology and Sensitive Choice endorsement, offering homeowners an option that prioritises indoor comfort.
Bringing the Colour Journey to Malaysian Consumers
Beyond the launch, Jotun will bring an immersive consumer activation to The Exchange TRX, from 8 to 17 November 2026.
The activation will invite visitors to explore the Journeys 2027 colour collection through interactive displays and curated experiences, while discovering the features and finishes of the Majestic range firsthand.
Visitors will be invited to discover“Where Beauty Begins” with Jotun, exploring how thoughtfully chosen colours, paired with the right paint and finish, can transform their living spaces and bring their personal vision of beauty to life.
As Jotun enters its second century, the introduction of Journeys 2027 and the improved Majestic True Beauty reinforces its commitment to combining colour inspiration with paint innovation, helping Malaysian homeowners create interiors that are both personal and enduring.
For more information, visit.
The launch brings together Jotun's century-long expertise in paint innovation and colour, introducing 24 curated shades alongside an enhanced Majestic True Beauty formulation designed to deliver smoother finishes, richer colours and longer-lasting beauty.
“This milestone brings together 100 years of colour expertise, the next generation of Majestic True Beauty and new possibilities for personal expression through Journeys 2027. It reflects both Jotun's heritage and our commitment to creating beautiful, lasting interiors for the future,” said Enas Abdallah, Managing Director, Jotun Paints Malaysia and Singapore.
Journeys 2027: A Century of Colour Inspiration
Developed by Jotun's Global Colour Team, Journeys features 24 shades across three themes, Memories, Discoveries and Experiences, drawing inspiration from the colours that accompany people through different stages of life.
The collection combines shades rediscovered from Jotun's archives with reinvented favourites and contemporary colours, reflecting the company's evolving approach to colour over the past century.
Memories revisits familiar colours through warm terracottas, earthy reds and natural greens, while Discoveries encourages experimentation with expressive blues, purples, yellows and pinks. Experiences brings together balanced, timeless shades, including deep blues and warm browns, that reflect individuality and personal style.
Each theme comprises eight complementary colours, giving homeowners the flexibility to create coordinated palettes or explore combinations that reflect their own preferences and experiences.
Colours Are Only Half the Secret. The Rest Is in the Paint.
Beyond colour selection, Jotun emphasises the importance of paint quality and finish in bringing interior spaces to life.
At the forefront of its Majestic range is Majestic Pure Color, Jotun's flagship interior paint, featuring a super-matt, anti-reflective finish that allows colours to appear rich and undistorted by light. Its durable formulation helps maintain the beauty of painted walls over time.
Complementing this is the next generation of Majestic True Beauty, relaunched with a new formulation and refreshed packaging. Available in Matt and Sheen, the enhanced performance offers a smooth and flawless finish, rich and premium colours, better application and minimal odour for a more comfortable painting experience.
“With the improved Majestic True Beauty, we have focused on delivering what matters most to homeowners: smooth, beautiful walls, rich colour and lasting performance. These enhancements make it easier to achieve premium results while ensuring that the beauty of a space can be enjoyed for years to come,” said Heng Ke Wei, Marketing Manager, Jotun Paints Malaysia and Singapore.
The wider Majestic family also includes Majestic Sense, which combines a smooth finish with Clean Air Technology and Sensitive Choice endorsement, offering homeowners an option that prioritises indoor comfort.
Bringing the Colour Journey to Malaysian Consumers
Beyond the launch, Jotun will bring an immersive consumer activation to The Exchange TRX, from 8 to 17 November 2026.
The activation will invite visitors to explore the Journeys 2027 colour collection through interactive displays and curated experiences, while discovering the features and finishes of the Majestic range firsthand.
Visitors will be invited to discover“Where Beauty Begins” with Jotun, exploring how thoughtfully chosen colours, paired with the right paint and finish, can transform their living spaces and bring their personal vision of beauty to life.
As Jotun enters its second century, the introduction of Journeys 2027 and the improved Majestic True Beauty reinforces its commitment to combining colour inspiration with paint innovation, helping Malaysian homeowners create interiors that are both personal and enduring.
For more information, visit.
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