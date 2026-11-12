When Pets Are Part Of The Family, Choosing Where To Stay Means Caring For Every Member
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Make Media OutReach Newswire your preferred source on Google Shama invites travellers to seek blessings, explore historic neighbourhoods, savour local flavours and spend time doing what they loveBANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2026 – Choosing accommodation for each journey may begin with a simple question: what does the traveller need? Some seek a location that makes getting around convenient, while others prioritise living space and facilities that suit their stay. Those travelling with pets must also consider the comfort of their four-legged companions. For many, pets are more than travel companions; they are family members with whom they want to spend time, wherever their journey takes them.
For guests travelling with pets, choosing accommodation involves considerations that extend beyond location or room size to encompass their pets' safety and comfort throughout the stay. Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok provides spaces and amenities to welcome guests and their pets, from carpeted corridors leading from the lifts to the guest rooms to in-room pet amenities, including beds, absorbent pads and waste bags, as well as an artificial grass area on the rooftop where four-legged family members can run, play and exercise.
These facilities help pets gradually become familiar with their surroundings, allowing their owners to feel relaxed throughout their stay. At the same time, the thoughtful allocation of space also takes into account guests travelling without pets, enabling them to enjoy privacy and maintain their familiar daily routines in comfort.
Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok offers 136 rooms, ranging from studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments, with living areas, workspaces, equipped kitchens and complimentary Wi-Fi. Shared facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a rooftop garden and meeting spaces, complemented by hotel-standard support services to bring greater convenience, comfort and peace of mind to every stay.
This understanding of differing needs forms part of“The Joy of Living”, the philosophy at the heart of Shama, the serviced apartment brand under ONYX Hospitality Group. The brand focuses on creating residential experiences that reflect the way people actually live. This extends beyond providing a place to stay to understanding how guests wish to live during their time away from home.
This philosophy is also reflected in the location of each Shama property, supporting different ways of life. Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok, for example, is centrally located in Asoke, a key transport hub connecting the BTS Skytrain and MRT networks. This makes everyday journeys convenient and seamless, suiting those who value ease of travel and city living. Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok, meanwhile, is surrounded by restaurants, shopping destinations and major business districts, and is also close to Bumrungrad International Hospital, supporting both business stays and travel related to healthcare.
For those seeking to connect work with everyday life, Shama Sukhumvit 101 Bangkok is situated in the outer Sukhumvit area, which has been designated a Creative District. Close to Cloud11 and True Digital Park, hubs for a new generation of professionals and start-ups, the property offers convenient access to the BTS Skytrain and expressways, making it well suited to those seeking a balance between work and relaxation. Shama Petchburi 47 Bangkok offers the convenience of a peaceful yet accessible location beside Bangkok Hospital and just five minutes from Phetcharavej Hospital. With easy connections to Rama 9, Thonglor and Ekamai, it allows guests to enjoy a relaxed way of life while getting around with ease. Shama Ekamai Bangkok is surrounded by restaurants, cafés and popular lifestyle destinations, while retaining a peaceful and private atmosphere amid green surroundings. This allows residents to unwind in tranquillity and privacy, even within the vibrant Ekamai and Sukhumvit neighbourhoods.
Beyond its locations and living spaces, Shama also offers Shama Social Club, a lifestyle programme that gives guests opportunities to meet, exchange experiences and build relationships with their neighbours and the surrounding community. Through these connections, guests can gradually become familiar with the people and way of life in each neighbourhood, helping them feel part of the community from their very first day.
From travelling with pets at Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok to choosing accommodation that connects with work, healthcare or everyday living, the meaning of a place to stay differs from one person to another. Shama therefore places importance on developing a variety of accommodation choices that reflect the character and context of each location, allowing guests to choose the space that best meets their needs and live comfortably, with the freedom to be themselves.
Shama is one of the brands under ONYX Hospitality Group, a management company specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences across the Asia-Pacific region. The Group is committed to developing distinctive brands that respond to the differing needs of guests, creating meaningful stay experiences across a range of accommodation offerings.
For guests travelling with pets, choosing accommodation involves considerations that extend beyond location or room size to encompass their pets' safety and comfort throughout the stay. Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok provides spaces and amenities to welcome guests and their pets, from carpeted corridors leading from the lifts to the guest rooms to in-room pet amenities, including beds, absorbent pads and waste bags, as well as an artificial grass area on the rooftop where four-legged family members can run, play and exercise.
These facilities help pets gradually become familiar with their surroundings, allowing their owners to feel relaxed throughout their stay. At the same time, the thoughtful allocation of space also takes into account guests travelling without pets, enabling them to enjoy privacy and maintain their familiar daily routines in comfort.
Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok offers 136 rooms, ranging from studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments, with living areas, workspaces, equipped kitchens and complimentary Wi-Fi. Shared facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a rooftop garden and meeting spaces, complemented by hotel-standard support services to bring greater convenience, comfort and peace of mind to every stay.
This understanding of differing needs forms part of“The Joy of Living”, the philosophy at the heart of Shama, the serviced apartment brand under ONYX Hospitality Group. The brand focuses on creating residential experiences that reflect the way people actually live. This extends beyond providing a place to stay to understanding how guests wish to live during their time away from home.
This philosophy is also reflected in the location of each Shama property, supporting different ways of life. Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok, for example, is centrally located in Asoke, a key transport hub connecting the BTS Skytrain and MRT networks. This makes everyday journeys convenient and seamless, suiting those who value ease of travel and city living. Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok, meanwhile, is surrounded by restaurants, shopping destinations and major business districts, and is also close to Bumrungrad International Hospital, supporting both business stays and travel related to healthcare.
For those seeking to connect work with everyday life, Shama Sukhumvit 101 Bangkok is situated in the outer Sukhumvit area, which has been designated a Creative District. Close to Cloud11 and True Digital Park, hubs for a new generation of professionals and start-ups, the property offers convenient access to the BTS Skytrain and expressways, making it well suited to those seeking a balance between work and relaxation. Shama Petchburi 47 Bangkok offers the convenience of a peaceful yet accessible location beside Bangkok Hospital and just five minutes from Phetcharavej Hospital. With easy connections to Rama 9, Thonglor and Ekamai, it allows guests to enjoy a relaxed way of life while getting around with ease. Shama Ekamai Bangkok is surrounded by restaurants, cafés and popular lifestyle destinations, while retaining a peaceful and private atmosphere amid green surroundings. This allows residents to unwind in tranquillity and privacy, even within the vibrant Ekamai and Sukhumvit neighbourhoods.
Beyond its locations and living spaces, Shama also offers Shama Social Club, a lifestyle programme that gives guests opportunities to meet, exchange experiences and build relationships with their neighbours and the surrounding community. Through these connections, guests can gradually become familiar with the people and way of life in each neighbourhood, helping them feel part of the community from their very first day.
From travelling with pets at Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok to choosing accommodation that connects with work, healthcare or everyday living, the meaning of a place to stay differs from one person to another. Shama therefore places importance on developing a variety of accommodation choices that reflect the character and context of each location, allowing guests to choose the space that best meets their needs and live comfortably, with the freedom to be themselves.
Shama is one of the brands under ONYX Hospitality Group, a management company specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences across the Asia-Pacific region. The Group is committed to developing distinctive brands that respond to the differing needs of guests, creating meaningful stay experiences across a range of accommodation offerings.
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