Guoquan (02517.HK) Announces Latest Business Developments For Q3 2026, With Continuous Expansion Of Store Network And Membership Ecosystem



Hong Kong, Nov 12, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (“Guoquan” or the“Company”; stock code: 2517), a leading one-stop home meal products brand in China, has issued a voluntary announcement to disclose its latest business developments for the third quarter of 2026. As of September 30, 2026, the total number of the Company's stores reached 12,142, representing a net increase of 1,381 stores as compared to the same period of last year, among which the total number of stores in township-level markets was 3,478, representing a net increase of 916 stores as compared to the same period of last year. The Company's store network continued to expand, with a significant net increase in stores in township-level markets, as the Company continued to step up its efforts in lower-tier markets under its“community central kitchen” strategy. The increase in the proportion of township stores provides support to the network foundation on the revenue side. At the same time, the Company continued to deepen the digital and intelligent operation of its membership and build its online channel ecosystem. As of September 30, 2026, the number of registered members of the Company was approximately 88.45 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 54.9%. In the third quarter of 2026, the GMV realized by stores through online own mall channels (such as Guoquan APP and WeChat Mini-programme) achieved a year-on-year growth of over 50%. The simultaneous expansion of the membership scale and the GMV of the online own malls demonstrates the continuous enhancement of the Company's private domain traffic retention and digital operation capabilities. The Company recorded revenue (unaudited or unreviewed) of approximately RMB1,900 million (a decrease of approximately 3.3% as compared to the same period of last year) to RMB2,000 million (an increase of approximately 1.8% as compared to the same period of last year) in the third quarter of 2026. The Company recorded core operating profit (unaudited or unreviewed) of approximately RMB30 million to RMB40 million in the third quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of approximately 57.3% to 43.0% as compared to the same period of last year. According to the announcement, the year-on-year decrease in the core operating profit of the Company was primarily attributable to a combination of the following temporary factors: 1) the high base effect of the revenue for the same period of last year: benefiting from platform traffic in the third quarter of 2025, a relatively high comparative base was created, which posed pressure on the year-on-year performance for the current period. 2) continuous increase in investments in brand building and innovative business to cultivate the young consumer group, expand new consumption scenarios, and make proactive strategic investments with a focus on expanding consumer reach and broadening the long-term growth curve. Looking forward, the Company will continue to closely adhere to the full-scenario dining concept of“One home, Three tables and Five meals”, deeply explore the demands across various home consumption scenarios, continuously research, develop and iterate a diversified portfolio of set meals and products, steadily advance the remodeling, upgrading and refined operation of stores, consolidate the construction of the membership ecosystem and continuously enhance store operating efficiency and market competitiveness. On this basis, the Company will continue to exert efforts in various innovative businesses to strengthen the diversified growth engines.

