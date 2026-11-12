F1 Champ Antonelli 'Still Hungry' For Success

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Kimi Antonelli said Thursday that becoming the youngest ever Formula One champion has fired up his desire for more success in the premier motorsport.

Speaking at a press conference in San Marino, Italian Antonelli said: "I might be even hungrier than before because winning is an incredible feeling, one of the best things that can happen to you."

Antonelli, who turned 20 in August, was crowned world champion at the Mexican Grand Prix earlier this month and his sensational campaign also helped Mercedes win the constructors' championship in Sao Paulo on Sunday.

"You just want to keep reliving it over and over," he said.

"These most recent races are almost like the beginning of 2027. My aim is to end this year with some more victories and start next season strongly."

Antonelli won his maiden world title following a near-perfect second season in F1, with nine GP wins and a series of achievements never managed by someone so young, but he is aware that the competition will remain fierce.

"The car was very good this year and I hope that it will be as competitive next season. I'm sure the team will put in serious work and I'll try to get even better," he said.

"Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari have closed the gap significantly. We're not as dominant as we were at the start of the season and performance levels between those teams are much closer.

"Performance levels can change from one track to the next and there are circuits where we might be fastest and ones where Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull will be fastest."

At 20 years and 68 days old, Antonelli was more than three years younger than the previous youngest champion, Sebastian Vettel, who went on to win four world titles, and Italy's first since Alberto Ascari of Ferrari in 1953.

His triumph came after a difficult first season in which he only claimed three podium finishes as replacement for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"I came into the season with much more confidence and a much greater sense of self-awareness, because nothing was so new anymore," said Antonelli.

"I was also far more relaxed and happier. Then when you see that you have a competitive car, it inevitably gives you extra motivation."

F1 Antonelli Mercedes