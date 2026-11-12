FIFA President Infantino Praises Qatar's Readiness To Host FIFA U-17 World Cup

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As the countdown for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 begins, FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited the Competition Complex at Aspire Zone to take a close look at Qatar's readiness to host the prestigious youth tournament.

This year's edition is the second of five consecutive editions that Qatar will host through to 2029. The tournament will feature 48 teams competing in 104 matches, from November 19 to December 13.

The FIFA President visited tournament facilities and praised Qatar's world-class sporting infrastructure, highlighting its proven track record of organising major international sporting events.

Infantino said: "Everything is ready, or almost ready. But we are used to it in Qatar, we are used to it in Doha. We know that everyone is welcome and that everyone will have a great time. But when you come here and see this, and see what has been done for these under-17 boys, with national teams from all six continents coming here to play in this World Cup, it's really special. It's really special. It makes you feel that you've achieved even more.

FIFA chief added: "Based on the experience we had last year, some major work has been done to prepare even better for this year and to be ready if more people come. I mean, last year we had an average of 10,000 people per day attending. Every country, every national team knows best what they want to do. They make their own decisions. What I can say is that everyone is welcome in Doha, and everyone is safe in Doha. It will be a great tournament. It will be a festival and a joyful event for all these boys participating in this under-17 tournament."

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A view of the Competition Complex at Aspire Zone, which is all decked up to host the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar from November 19.

Participating teams have begun arriving in Doha ahead of the tournament as they prepare to compete for the coveted title. Teams from Saudi Arabia, Cameroon, China, New Caledonia, Honduras, New Zealand, Vietnam, South Korea, Costa Rica and Panama have arrived so far, with the remaining teams expected to arrive over the coming days.

Hosts Qatar will play their first match of the tournament, against Panama on Thursday November 19 at 6:30pm. The final will take place at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on December 13 at 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased at All tickets are digital and are available as a Day Pass, which will enable fans to attend multiple matches a day, as well as cultural and entertainment activities at the Fan Zone.

FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar Gianni Infantino Aspire Zone football