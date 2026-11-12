ITU Secretary-General Reelected For Second Term

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Member states of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have elected Doreen Bogdan-Martin as ITU Secretary-General for a second four-year term. The vote took place at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26), currently being held in Doha.

Bogdan-Martin secured 164 of the 173 votes cast by participating member states-well above the required majority of 83-in the first and final round of voting.

The Secretary-General-elect will begin her new term on January 1, 2027, which will run until the end of 2030.

At a press conference following her election, Bogdan-Martin thanked member states for their renewed trust. She stressed her commitment to continuing their collaboration and strengthening partnerships to deliver more impactful results in the years to come.

Bogdan-Martin said that her priorities for the next four years include promoting universal digital connectivity and extending telecommunication services to two billion people who remain offline; pushing the boundaries of safe and resilient innovation for all; and continuing to transform the ITU into a more agile, effective, and future-ready organization. She underscored that digital connectivity must be meaningful, secure, and affordable, empowering individuals and communities, and stressed the need to deliver tangible outcomes.

Turning to Qatar's hosting of the conference, the Secretary-General said she was pleased to be in Doha. She commended Qatar's support in organizing the three-week event, which brings together representatives of 194 member states as well as private-sector participants. She described Qatar as an exceptional host and highlighted the conference chair's efforts over the years in preparation-work that has helped create the conditions for positive outcomes and a clear strategic direction for the Union for the next four years and beyond.

She added that Qatar is a leader in innovation and digital connectivity, having achieved near-universal connectivity, and said she looks forward to continuing to benefit from the country's leadership and contributions throughout the conference.

The State of Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA, is hosting the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 from November 9 to 27, with the participation of member states and private-sector representatives.

The Plenipotentiary Conference is the ITU's supreme policy-making body. It meets every four years to set the organization's strategic direction and general policies, adopt its strategic and financial plans, elect its senior leadership and the directors of its three sectoral bureaus, and appoint members of the ITU Council and the Radio Regulations Board.