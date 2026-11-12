Roquette Highlights Scalable Excipient And Capsule Solutions For Regional And Global Pharmaceutical Markets At CPHI Indi...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and a leading provider of pharmaceutical excipients, will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of excipient and capsule solutions atfrom November 23 to 25, 2026.

At the event, Roquette will demonstrate how it helps pharmaceutical manufacturers accelerate the journey from formulation to market with confidence. By combining technical expertise, trusted quality, meaningful innovation and close collaboration, Roquette helps customers address formulation, scale-up and manufacturing challenges across a broad range of pharmaceutical applications.

As India continues to play a critical role in supplying medicines to patients around the world, pharmaceutical manufacturers face increasing demands for quality, regulatory compliance, supply reliability and cost efficiency. Roquette supports these needs through robust excipient solutions, technical collaboration and scalable manufacturing expertise that help customers efficiently move from concept to commercialization.

“Every advancement in pharmaceutical development has the potential to improve patient outcomes,” said Savindu Kudrigikar, head of sales, South Asia, for Roquette's Health & Pharma Solutions business unit.“Our role is to work alongside customers to solve complex formulation and manufacturing challenges, helping them translate science into high-quality solutions that can be successfully scaled and brought to market with confidence.”

At CPHI India, Roquette will showcase its broad portfolio of pharmaceutical excipients and formulation solutions supporting applications including immediate- and controlled-release dosage forms, direct compression, bioavailability enhancement, patient-centric formulations and advanced oral drug delivery technologies. Roquette's experts work closely with customers to translate excipient functionality into practical solutions that reduce development risk, simplify scale-up and contribute to successful commercial outcomes.

Roquette will also highlight QualicapsTM by Roquette, a leading portfolio of high-quality pharmaceutical capsules and pharmaceutical processing equipment for capsules and tablets that supports pharmaceutical manufacturers from formulation through commercial production. Designed for product performance, manufacturing efficiency and patient needs, the QualicapsTM portfolio provides capsule solutions for a wide range of solid dosage applications.

At CPHI India 2026, attendees will receive a preview of an upcoming innovation from QualicapsTM by Roquette: Quali ‐ V® Pure, a next-generation HPMC capsule solution developed to meet the growing demand for high-performance plant-based capsules. Featuring a deliberately simple composition of only HPMC and water, it eliminates the need for gelling agents. With its low moisture content and consistent dissolution profile across a range of pH conditions, Quali‐V® Pure is particularly well suited for moisture-sensitive and hygroscopic formulations.

During the event, Roquette experts will be available to discuss formulation challenges, share technical insights and explore opportunities to support customers throughout the development and manufacturing journey.

Meet Roquette at CPHI India 2026

Hall 1, Booth 1I12

23-25 November 2026

IICC, Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi

About Roquette

Roquette is a global leader in sustainable plant-based solutions, driving innovation and strong partnerships that are shaping the future of nutrition, health, and bioindustry.

The company harnesses natural resources such as wheat, corn, seaweed, and cellulose to craft high-performance ingredients used in everyday foods, oral medications, advanced biopharmaceuticals, and a range of bio-based products.

A family-owned company with over 90 years of expertise and 11,000 employees, Roquette serves clients in over 150 countries and is committed to creating lasting value for customers, patients, consumers, and society.

Together, we turn the potential of nature into the essentials of life.

Discover more about Roquette here.

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