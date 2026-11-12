Multibank Group And Universal Sign Agreement To Develop USDU Settlement Capabilities For Institutional Clients - Aetoswi...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MultiBank Group, one of the world's largest financial derivatives institutions, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Universal Digital Intl Limited (“Universal”) to develop settlement capabilities using USDU, Universal's US dollar-backed stablecoin, for eligible institutional digital asset transactions.

The initiative will begin with a pilot for eligible Professional Clients on mb, the Group's cryptocurrency and digital asset trading platform. It combines MultiBank Group's trading infrastructure, institutional relationships and liquidity connectivity with Universal's regulated stablecoin issuance, with the aim of integrating USDU into institutional settlement workflows.

The collaboration also includes to use USDU for settlement on MultiBank Exchange, complementing its existing settlement offering in fiat currencies and commodities. This would provide eligible institutional clients with an additional settlement option, subject to applicable legal, regulatory and risk approvals.

USDU is the first US dollar-backed stablecoin registered by the Central Bank of the UAE as a Foreign Payment Token. Universal, its issuer, is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market. Each USDU is backed 1:1 by US dollar reserves held with UAE banks regulated by the Central Bank, with monthly independent reserve attestations. MultiBank's selection of USDU reflects the alignment between an FSRA-regulated issuer, a CBUAE-registered stablecoin and a UAE-licensed trading venue, bringing the foundations for institutional digital asset settlement together within the UAE's regulatory perimeter.

Mohammed Al Hakim, Vice Chairman of MultiBank Exchange Holding and Group and CEO of mb, said:“This agreement is an important step towards connecting traditional and digital finance. By bringing together MultiBank Group's infrastructure and institutional network with Universal's USDU, we aim to give eligible clients an additional settlement option within the UAE's regulatory framework. The planned pilot on mb will allow us to assess how this capability can support institutional trading activity.”

Juha Viitala, Senior Executive Officer of Universal Digital Intl Limited, said:“Institutions need confidence in the asset they use to settle a trade. USDU combines regulated issuance, Central Bank registration and USD reserves held with regulated UAE banks. Our partnership with MultiBank brings those foundations together with established trading infrastructure and institutional reach. Together, we are developing a practical way for eligible institutions to use USDU in digital asset settlement.”

The pilot will be subject to applicable client onboarding, compliance and launch approvals.

About MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, digital asset trading, and institutional ECN solutions. With over 4 million clients across 28 branches in 100+ countries and a daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion, the Group offers a broad range of brokerage, cryptocurrency, and asset management services, catering to both retail and institutional clients through its ecosystem of platforms, including MEX Exchange and mb. Renowned for innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, MultiBank Group is regulated by 18+ top-tier financial authorities across five continents. Learn more at multibankgroup

ABOUT UNIVERSAL

Universal is a regulated stablecoin issuer offering trusted digital asset settlement for institutional digital finance. Universal issues USDU, a fully USD-backed stablecoin designed to bring greater transparency, efficiency, and interoperability to digital asset settlement. Fully backed 1:1 by U.S. dollar reserves held with leading regulated UAE banks, USDU supports institutional confidence and operational resilience across digital asset markets. For more information, visit universal.

Universal Digital Intl Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority to conduct the regulated activity of issuing a Fiat-Referenced Token to Professional Clients only. Universal is also registered with the Central Bank of the UAE as a Foreign Payment Token Issuer under the Payment Token Services Regulation. USDU is not positioned as a general-purpose domestic payment instrument in the UAE.

This communication is provided for information purposes only and is intended for Professional Clients only. It does not constitute, and should not be construed as, a direct or indirect offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities or any other product.

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