IFF Launches CONCEPT MUSE, An AI-Powered Platform Designed To Accelerate Food And Beverage Product Development - Aetoswi...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- IFF (NYSE: IFF)-a global leader in flavors, fragrances and health and biosciences-today announced the launch of CONCEPT MUSE, a proprietary AI-powered tool for food and beverage concept generation. Drawing from IFF's consumer insights, flavor expertise and market intelligence, CONCEPT MUSE helps identify market opportunities and uses simple prompts to generate differentiated concepts-complete with narratives, visual mockups and suggested technologies.

“Food and beverage innovation has always been a balance of art and science. Now digital transformation is adding a powerful new dimension to that equation,” said Benjamin Mattei, vice president of intelligence and digital transformation for IFF Taste.“CONCEPT MUSE is where AI meets human imagination to unlock new possibilities. It helps accelerate innovation, translate insights into exciting new concepts, and enable manufacturers to push beyond conventional thinking.”

As consumer preferences evolve at unprecedented speed, manufacturers face growing pressure to innovate quickly while delivering products that are relevant, distinctive and commercially viable. CONCEPT MUSE combines IFF's deep consumer insights, market intelligence and technical expertise with the power of generative AI to help teams move from inspiration to conceptualization in minutes rather than weeks.

“The value of CONCEPT MUSE does not come from simply pressing 'generate.' It comes from the expertise behind it: how IFF experts frame the challenge, select the right inputs, critically evaluate the outputs, and continuously refine the results. It is human-guided, not on autopilot,” said Mimi Sherlock, vice president of global human futures for IFF Taste.“AI expands the range of possibilities, while human intelligence provides the relevance, credibility and direction.”

IFF recently showcased CONCEPT MUSE at its customer event, FirsTaste, featuring live demonstrations of IFF experts using the platform to co-create new product concepts with customers, adapt ideas for specific brands and markets, and discover emerging opportunities through IFF's proprietary trend intelligence and consumer insights.

The launch of CONCEPT MUSE reflects IFF's broader vision for digital transformation. Other recent additions include KALEIDO Immersive Spaces, IFF's immersive collaboration environment that enables customers and experts to experience ideas through visual storytelling, taste, aroma and other sensory dimensions.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in taste, scent and biosciences, we're innovating for the future. Every day, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that elevate products people love-advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

© 2026 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.

This is business-to-business information intended for food and supplement producers and is not intended for the final consumer. This information is based on our own research and development work and is, to the best of our knowledge, reliable. However, nothing herein shall constitute a guarantee or warranty with respect to products of IFF or its affiliates or information contained herein and IFF does not assume any liability or risk involved in the use of its products or the information contained herein, as conditions of use are beyond our control. Statements concerning possible use of products of IFF or its affiliates are not to be construed as recommendations for any use which would violate any patent rights, regulations or statutory restrictions. Manufacturers should check local regulatory status of any claims according to the intended use of their product.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink