GBP/USD Signal 12/11: Bears Stay In Control
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3185. Add a stop-loss at 1.3310. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3310. Add a stop-loss at 1.3185.
Economists also expect the data to show that the country's manufacturing and industrial production dropped in September. Recently, however, UK macro data have been stronger than expected, which explains why the Bank of England (BoE) decided to hike interest rates last week.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been in a strong sell-off in the past few weeks. It has slumped from a high of 1.3503 in November to the current 1.3280.The pair has slumped below the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Also, it has dropped below the Strong, Pivot, Reverse level of the Murrey Math Lines tool.The pair is attempting to move below the support level of 1.3272, its lowest level on October 28. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the key support level of 1.3184, the Ultimate Support of the Murrey Math Lines toolReady to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
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