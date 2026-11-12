AUD/USD Signal 12/11: Bearish Outlook As USD Stages Comback
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6754. Add a stop-loss at 0.6900. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6900. Add a stop-loss at 0.6754.
US bond yields rebounded, with the ten-year crossing the 5% milestone on Wednesday. Similarly, Australia bond yields have started rising, with the ten-year hitting 5.05%, up modestly from this month's low of 4.96%. Economists expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will hike interest rates in the December meeting.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisThe AUD/USD pair has been in a strong sell-off in the past few days. It has dropped to a low of 0.6850, its lowest level since March. The pair has dropped below the important support level of 0.6892, the lowest swing on October 15.It has dropped below the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level. Also, the pair has dropped below the 50-day moving average. It has also moved below the Supertrend indicator and formed a head-and-shoulders pattern.Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling, potentially to the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level of 0.6754. On the other hand, a move above the resistance level of 0.6892 will invalidate the bearish outlookReady to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the top forex brokers in Australia for you to check out.
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