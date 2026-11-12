Gold Slips Below $4,000 On Dollar Strength

Lower reference level: $3,885.00

A downside reference if $3,920 gives way and selling extends below $3,900, bringing the lower price region discussed in the article back into focus. The next sessions leave open whether dollar strength continues to outweigh interest from buyers who see value in gold's decline. Attention rests on whether support holds as currency markets respond to changing rate expectations, and whether any rebound can survive renewed selling. A steadier or weaker dollar could give buyers more room, but the unresolved question is whether that change produces lasting demand rather than another brief interruption to the downturn. Ready to trade our Gold analysis? Here is our list of the top Gold brokers worth reviewing.