USD/JPY Forecast 12/11: Dollar Breaks ¥159 Resistance
Quite frankly, you get paid to hold this market to the upside, and that's what I've been doing for a while. So, waking up this morning and seeing this breakout was welcome news indeed. Regardless, you can be patient in an environment where you get paid to be so.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe ¥159 level should, at least in theory, be support now based on market memory. The 50-day EMA is starting to curl higher as we've had two very strong days in a row. We'll have to see if that can continueI've got no interest in shorting this market, and even if the Bank of Japan were to intervene, which I don't think they're going to, at least not at the moment, it should only lead to more value hunters out there willing to pick up cheap U.S. dollars. This is a pair that I think has much further to go over the longer term.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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