Sounds Of Canada Concludes Years Of Culture Concert Series In Doha

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charles Olivieri-Munroe leads the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra in a celebration of Canada's musical heritage at the Qatar National Convention Centre









Charles Olivieri-Munroe and the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra. Courtesy of Qatar Philharmonic and Years of Culture.



DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) celebrated Canada's musical heritage this weekend with Sounds of Canada, bringing the two-part concert series presented as part of the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture to a close. The concert was attended by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Years of Culture.

Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) and led by acclaimed conductor Charles Olivieri-Munroe, the concert brought works by three seminal Canadian composers, Oskar Morawetz, Pierre Mercure, and Jacques Hétu, to Doha. The evening introduced audiences to Canada's orchestral traditions, highlighting the diverse cultural influences and artistic voices that have shaped Canadian classical music.

Conductor Charles Olivieri-Munroe said,“Canada has a remarkably rich and varied musical heritage, shaped by different cultures and experiences. Having grown up and studied in Canada, it was particularly meaningful to share the music of these composers with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra and audiences here in Doha. Each brings something distinctive to the programme, and it was a pleasure to introduce their works to new audiences through this cultural exchange.”

Years of Culture is Qatar's cultural exchange initiative, connecting people and countries through shared experiences in the arts, heritage, education, sport, and other fields. Its longstanding collaboration with QPO brings this mission to life through music, introducing audiences to the creative voices of Qatar's partner countries.

QPO Executive Director Kurt Meister said,“Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra was delighted to welcome Charles Olivieri-Munroe to lead this programme celebrating Canada's musical heritage. Following Sounds of Mexico in September, Sounds of Canada brought our Years of Culture two-concert series to a close offering audiences in Qatar the opportunity to discover works by composers whose music may be less familiar to them. Through our continued collaboration with Years of Culture, we can introduce a wider range of orchestral works while sharing the composers and stories behind them.”

The 8 November programme featured Carnival Overture and Symphony No. 2 by the Czech-born Oskar Morawetz, who fled Europe during the Second World War and settled in Canada in 1940, going on to become one of the country's leading composers. The inclusion of his works spoke to the heart of Canada's musical tradition, one shaped by migration and cross-cultural exchange.

After the intermission, the orchestra performed Pierre Mercure's Kaleidoscope, and Jacques Hétu's On the Banks of the Saint-Maurice River, Op. 78. Highlighting Olivieri-Munroe's own connection to Canada, Jacques Hétu was one of the first Canadian composers the conductor was introduced to during his studies. Raised and educated in Canada, Olivieri-Munroe studied piano at the Royal Conservatory of Music and at the University of Toronto. Following his graduation in 1992, he won three Canadian government scholarships to study with Otakar Trhlik at the Janácek Academy of Music in Brno, Czech Republic. Olivieri-Munroe has built a distinguished international career appearing with major orchestras and opera houses throughout the world.

Sounds of Canada followed Sounds of Mexico, which opened the series on 18 September under the direction of Mexican conductor Enrique Arturo Diemecke. Together, the two concerts formed part of the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture, a year-long programme connecting the three countries through exhibitions, design, film, sport, heritage, education, and community exchange

About Years of Culture

The Years of Culture initiative, chaired by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, spearheads long-lasting cultural partnerships between Qatar and other nations. It exists to promote respect and understanding among diverse cultures and serves as a catalyst for bringing people together, nurturing connections, encouraging dialogue, and deepening understanding. At its core, Years of Culture is a portal for making connections across various sectors, including cultural heritage, creative industries, social and economic development, and innovation, which enriches Qatar's ties with partner countries beyond the dedicated year.

Each year is organised with support from Qatar and partner countries' cultural institutions, ministries, foundations, and private and public sector partners, with assistance from Embassies in Qatar and abroad. Programmes are tailored to explore the unique nature of each partner country. Previous Years of Culture have included: Qatar-Japan 2012, Qatar-UK 2013, Qatar-Brazil 2014, Qatar-Türkiye 2015, Qatar-China 2016, Qatar-Germany 2017, Qatar-Russia 2018, Qatar-India 2019, Qatar-France 2020, Qatar-USA 2021, Qatar-MENASA 2022, Qatar-Indonesia 2023, Qatar-Morocco 2024, and Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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