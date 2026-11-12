Cardano Nears $0.17: What Would Signal A Floor?

MENAFN - Daily Forex) This coin has been the clearest underperformer in the market for weeks, and nothing in the recent action has changed that. While other tokens have at least found places to pause, ADA has kept sliding.

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Cardano (ADA), a proof-of-stake smart-contract platform, drifted lower again today, easing back toward a round number that sits just beneath current levels. There has been no real bounce to speak of, only brief steadying before the next leg down's Losses Deepen Without a Meaningful Rebound

The decline has deepened. Cardano is down around 26% over the past month, and roughly 12% in just the past week, which is a pace that has accelerated rather than eased. Each level that looked like it might hold has given way, and the token has made a series of lower lows with no meaningful recovery between them

Today continued the pattern on a smaller scale. ADA is down about 2% on the day, and after a brief attempt to stabilize in the morning, price slipped again toward the lower end of its recent range.

There has been no sign of the buying that would mark a bottom, only a steady transfer of price from one level down to the next. A market that keeps setting lower lows without a real bounce is not consolidating, it is still falling.$0.17 Comes Into Focus as Recovery Attempts Stall

Cardano trades near $0.173, down about 2% on the day, roughly 12% on the week, and around 26% lower over the past month.

ADA Price | Source: TradingView

The round $0.17 level sits just below as the next clear marker, a psychological line that becomes the obvious target once a slide like this is underway. Today, the price has drifted toward it rather than away from it.

There is little above to point to. The recent attempts to recover stalled near $0.175, and that area now stands as the first resistance any bounce would face. Below $0.17, there are few recent reference points, which is one of the risks of a token trading at multi-year lows: the chart offers little support because price has rarely been here before. ADA sits just above the round number, with momentum pointing down.A Steep Decline Does Not Establish a Bottom

After a drop this steep, some will look for a bounce on the logic that the selling cannot continue forever. That logic is unreliable. Oversold does not mean finished, and tokens in sustained downtrends often fall further than seems reasonable before they stabilize. Cardano has given no technical sign of a bottom, and buying a market purely because it has dropped a lot is how falling knives get caught.

The longer figures show how deep the damage runs. ADA is down about 48% year to date and nearly 69% over the past year, and it trades roughly 94% below the high it set in 2021. A token down that far from its peak and still making new lows has not found a bottom just because it looks cheap. The downtrend is intact, and cheap can always get cheaper $0.175 Would Be a First Recovery Step

A recovery would have to start with something ADA has not produced in weeks: a level that holds. Reclaiming $0.175 and building above it would be a first step, showing buyers willing to defend a price rather than sell every rise.

Beyond that, holding above the round $0.17 level on any further drop would at least suggest the decline is slowing. Neither has happened, and until one does, there is little reason to treat the latest steadying as anything more than a pause between losses Buyers Establish a Floor Near $0.17?

The round $0.17 level is the one to watch. A break below it would confirm the downtrend is continuing, with little on the chart to slow the decline given ADA trades at multi-year lows. A firm hold above it, paired with a reclaim of $0.175, would be the first evidence buyers are stepping in.

Cardano spent today drifting toward the lower edge of its range, and nothing in the session suggested the selling pressure is ready to let up.

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