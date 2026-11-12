First National Corporation Announces 11.8% Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STRASBURG, Va., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the“Company” or“First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the“Bank”), announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share to shareholders of record on November 27, 2026, to be paid on December 11, 2026. This is an increase of 11.8% from the previous quarterly dividend payment of $0.17 per share.
“We are pleased to announce this increase in dividends for our shareholders based on our strong financial performance. We have increased our annual cash dividend payout every year for the past eleven years,” said Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National.
ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its consumer and business mobile banking platforms, a network of ATMs, one loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 28 banking offices located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, and the south-central region of Virginia. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.
| CONTACTS
|
| Scott C. Harvard
| Brad E. Schwartz
| President and CEO
| Executive Vice President and CFO
| (540) 545-7695
| (540) 465-6130
|...
|...
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