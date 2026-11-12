EG4 Introduces XR 60 Integrated Energy Storage System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New system sets the standard for affordability and simplicity in high-capacity energy storage

Sulphur Springs, Texas, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EG4 Electronics today introduced the EG4 XR 60 Integrated Energy Storage System, a 60 kWh all-in-one power system that combines battery storage, a hybrid inverter and system controls in a single factory-prewired unit. Starting at $20,499, the XR 60 delivers 60 kWh of usable storage at $342 per usable kWh, nearly 40% lower than the average price per usable kWh of comparable system configurations.*

Designed for homes with high energy demands, rural properties, farms, ranches and small businesses, the XR 60 provides high-capacity storage for backup power, everyday electricity needs and off-grid applications. By bringing key system components together in one factory-prewired unit, the XR 60 simplifies system design and reduces the need for customers and installers to source and coordinate multiple separate components.

“Reaching a price point below $350 per usable kilowatt-hour for an all-in-one residential energy storage system is an important milestone for the industry,” said James Showalter, founder of Energy Access Innovations and EG4 Electronics.“The XR 60 brings together high-capacity storage and integrated system components at a price point that challenges what's possible in residential energy storage and makes greater energy independence more accessible.”

Designed to support both grid-connected and off-grid applications, the XR 60 combines solar integration and generator connectivity, giving customers flexibility in how they generate, store and use electricity.

With 60 kWh of usable storage, the XR 60 can provide substantial backup capacity during grid outages. For a typical U.S. household, that could mean approximately two days of backup power, based on average U.S. residential electricity use, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Actual runtime depends on household consumption, connected loads and system configuration.

Once site preparation is complete, the XR 60 can be installed by a qualified installer in as little as one day**, helping installers complete projects efficiently and customers get their systems up and running sooner.

Availability and Pricing

The EG4 XR 60 Integrated Energy Storage System will be available beginning November 12, 2026, through authorized EG4 distributors nationwide, with a minimum advertised price (MAP) starting at $20,499. Final pricing is set by each distributor. For more information, visit .







*Based on EG4's comparison of the XR 60's $20,499 minimum advertised price with published U.S. online equipment prices, checked October 23, 2026 for configurations with approximately 60 kWh of usable storage from Tesla (Powerwall 3), FranklinWH (aPower 2+ aGate), Enphase (IQ Battery 10C) and Sol-Ark (18K) + Renon (Xcellent Plus). The nearly 40% savings comparison is based on the XR 60's price of $342 per usable kWh compared with an average of $561 per usable kWh for comparable 60 kWh configurations. Equipment only; excludes installation, permitting, taxes and incentives. Competitor pricing may vary by seller and over time. Pricing and product specifications are subject to change.

**Installation requirements vary by location. The XR 60 should be installed by a qualified installer, licensed where required, in accordance with EG4's installation instructions, applicable electrical and building codes, and the requirements of the local authority having jurisdiction (AHJ) and the local utility. Customers should confirm permitting, inspection, site preparation and utility interconnection requirements before purchase and installation. EG4 products are covered by EG4's limited warranty, subject to its terms, conditions and exclusions, including purchase from an authorized EG4 distributor. Damage caused by improper installation is not covered. For full warranty terms, visit eg4electronics.com/warranty.

###

About EG4 Electronics

EG4 Electronics provides inverter and energy storage technology for residential and commercial applications. Its portfolio includes batteries, inverters and load control devices designed to support backup power, energy management and off-grid applications.

About Energy Access Innovations

Energy Access Innovations (EAI) is the enterprise support and innovation organization behind Signature Solar, EG4 Electronics, Solar 76, OutBack Power, Sun Atlas Power and Energy Access Financial. Based in Irving, Texas, EAI gives its family of companies the strategic support, manufacturing capabilities, technology infrastructure and operational resources they need to grow and innovate. Together, these companies share one mission: to make energy solutions more accessible and affordable for everyone.

Contact Info



Elizabeth Caminiti

...

+1 903-441-2090

Attachment

EG4 XR 60