Healthpro Canada Earns Great Place To Work® Certification For Fifth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oakville, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPRO Canada, a national healthcare procurement and group purchasing organization, has earned Great Place to Work® Certification for the fifth consecutive year, with 100% employee participation in its workplace survey. This milestone reflects HealthPRO Canada's continued commitment to employee experience and workplace culture, recognizing the collective contributions of our team in supporting healthcare organizations across Canada.

The certification is based on comprehensive employee feedback, with 100% employee participation ensuring a full reflection of the experiences of those who work at HealthPRO Canada.

“Being recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the fifth consecutive year is incredibly meaningful to me because this recognition comes directly from our people,” said Christine Donaldson, President and CEO of HealthPRO Canada.“With every member of our team participating in this year's survey, it truly reflects the experience of our whole organization. I'm very proud of the culture we've built together and grateful for the expertise, care and commitment our people bring to their work every day in support of healthcare organizations and patients across Canada.”

As a national group purchasing organization, HealthPRO Canada works with healthcare providers and suppliers to support strategic sourcing, contract management and procurement across the healthcare supply chain. By bringing together the purchasing needs of healthcare organizations, HealthPRO Canada helps members access competitively contracted products and services while supporting cost management, supply chain resilience and value across the healthcare system.

A positive workplace culture supports this work. Collaboration, employee engagement and a shared commitment to healthcare help HealthPRO Canada respond to the evolving needs of its members and contribute to the delivery of healthcare services across Canada.

HealthPRO Canada thanks its employees for their participation, feedback and contributions to the workplace culture behind this fifth consecutive year of Great Place to Work® Certification.

About HealthPRO Canada

HealthPRO Canada connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. HealthPRO Canada is a leader in procurement – the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality healthcare. A trusted partner in Canada's healthcare supply chain for more than 25 years, HealthPRO Canada facilitates and manages modern, innovative and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment and medications.



About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.



About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

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HealthPRO Canada Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for Fifth Consecutive Year

CONTACT: Hayley Hutchison HealthPRO Canada 647-206-8394...