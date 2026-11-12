Coherent Named To Forbes America's Best Companies List For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition underscores Coherent's technology leadership, business performance, innovation, and commitment to its people









SAXONBURG, Pa., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), the global leader in photonics, today announced that it has been named to Forbes America's Best Companies 2027 list, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious recognition.

Now in its third year, Forbes America's Best Companies list recognizes organizations demonstrating excellence across a comprehensive range of business and workplace performance indicators. The 2027 evaluation incorporates more than 120 metrics spanning financial performance, innovation, customer sentiment, employee experience, cybersecurity, sustainability, and more.

Coherent's inclusion reflects its continued momentum as a global technology leader, advancing breakthrough innovations that power AI datacenters, next-generation communications, semiconductor manufacturing, and precision industrial applications.

"Being recognized by Forbes for the second consecutive year is a testament to the strength of our strategy, the quality of our execution, and the extraordinary talent across Coherent," said Jim Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Coherent. "We are operating at the center of some of the world's most transformative technology trends, and our teams are delivering the innovation, manufacturing excellence, and customer focus needed to lead in these rapidly evolving markets. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building a world-class company that consistently delivers for our customers, employees, and shareholders."

Beyond technology leadership and business performance, the recognition highlights the importance of Coherent's people and culture in driving sustainable success.

"Great companies are built by great people, and this recognition belongs to our employees around the world," said Grace Lee, Chief People Officer of Coherent. "What makes this honor especially meaningful is that it recognizes excellence across so many dimensions, including employee experience. Our people bring the ingenuity, passion, collaboration, and resilience that fuel our success every day. We are proud of the culture we are building together, one where our employees can contribute, grow, and help shape the future."

The full Forbes 2026 America's Best Companies list is available at forbes.com.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent's world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry's broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact:

Christina Itzkowitz

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