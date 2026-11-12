U.S. Postal Service Recommends Shipping Price Adjustments For 2027

WASHINGTON - The Postal Service filed notice today with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) for domestic and international shipping services price and fee changes. The changes will take effect on January 17, 2027. The proposed adjustments were approved by the USPS Board of Governors this week. The adjustments would raise domestic shipping services prices 5.9 percent on average for Priority Mail service, Priority Mail Express, USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select.

The Postal Service will also convert the 8 percent transportation-related price change implemented in April of this year to a permanent 8 percent fuel surcharge, plus an additional 3 percent given the recent further elevation of fuel prices for a total of 11 percent. The surcharge, which will not impact international products at this time, will be reevaluated in July 2027 based on fuel prices in the first half of 2027.

The Postal Service will also adjust prices on some competitive special services and introduce new fees that better align with the industry. This includes adjusting prices on some competitive special services, including but not limited to address enhancement services, premium forwarding services, and several competitive ancillary services; competitive PO Box prices will not be changing in January.

In addition to increasing domestic competitive rates, the Postal Service is also adjusting international mail and shipping rates as well as the country rate group structure and group assignments. The adjustments will raise prices by an average of 7.9 percent for Priority Mail Express International, Priority Mail International, First-Class Package International Service, and International Priority Airmail.

The Postal Service is also introducing a new optional Outbound Proof of Delivery service for Priority Mail International and expanding USPS Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) service to include International Priority Airmail. This change in the DDP service will allow outbound customers to pay the duties while mailing or at a later time.

Although mailing services price increases are based on the consumer price index, shipping services prices are primarily adjusted according to market conditions. The USPS governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with much needed revenue as it continues to struggle with financial issues.

As part of the Postal Service's ongoing transformation plan, these proposed changes will also support the organization in revitalizing its network and operations, modernizing and enabling it to achieve its public service mission - providing a nationwide, integrated network for the delivery of mail and packages at least six days a week - in a cost-effective and financially sustainable manner over the long term, just as the U.S. Congress has intended.

The PRC will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect. The complete Postal Service price filing, with prices for all products, can be found on the PRC website under the Daily Listings section at prc.arkcase.com/portal/filings. The Competitive Products filing is Docket No. CP2027-1. The price tables are also available on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.

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Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 172 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is currently pursuing a transformation plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

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