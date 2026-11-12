U.S. Department Of Labor Awards Loyal Source Government Services 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Award

2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Gold Award

Federal award program recognizes company's commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining Veterans

- Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal SourceORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the U.S. Department of Labor recognized Loyal Source Government Services as one of the recipients of the gold 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, the only federal-level Veterans' employment award. The award recognizes Loyal Source's commitment to recruiting and hiring Veterans - approximately one in six Loyal Source employees are Veterans - as well as ensuring they have a long-term career and growth path.As a recipient of the 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, Loyal Source met rigorous employment and Veteran integration assistance criteria, including Veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of Veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for Veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation; and tuition assistance programs for Veterans.“At Loyal Source, Veterans are core to our organization and our commitment to supporting the healthcare needs of our Veterans, Service Members and their families,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source.“We're dedicated to having an environment where Veterans can grow professionally, build meaningful careers, and make an impact through the work they do. That dedication goes beyond hiring to include supporting their development and long-term success.”In addition to its own recruitment and hiring initiatives, Loyal Source participates in the Department of War SkillBridge Program, which helps Service Members build professional networks, gain experience, and prepare for their next chapter in the civilian workforce.“Veterans have invaluable firsthand experience and have acquired skills and leadership that can translate to the civilian workforce,” said Larry Lacefield, Senior Vice President of Veterans Affairs for Loyal Source and a retired United States Navy Force Master Chief.“It's important to have awards like this to recognize companies that are working to support Veterans and tap into their unique skillsets.”The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Awards is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain Veterans.Loyal Source joins 772 other companies from 47 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as a recipient of the 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. Since 2019, nearly 2,300 employers have earned a total of 6,143 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards.About Loyal Source Government ServicesLoyal Source Government Services is a nationally recognized provider of healthcare, workforce, technology, engineering, and mission-support solutions for government and commercial partners in the United States and abroad. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Loyal Source supports complex and mission-critical operations with a culture grounded in loyalty, integrity, teamwork, and accountability. Learn more at .About the HIRE Vets Medallion ProgramThe HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining Veterans. There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.

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U.S. Department of Labor Awards Loyal Source Government Services 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Award News Provided By Loyal Source November 12, 2026, 19:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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