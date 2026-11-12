Hygienist Shortage Puts Dental 401(K)S In Focus As Farther's Tim Mcneely And 401GO Head To Tower Impact Summit

401GO, a retirement plan provider for small and midsize businesses, offers dental practice owners a free Plan Stress Test at the Tower Impact Summit in Atlanta, Nov. 13-14, 2026.

Tim McNeely, CFP®, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Farther, author of "Dental Wealth Nation" and "High Value Exit," will sign books at the 401GO and Farther booth at the Tower Impact Summit.

High-Value Exit" by Tim McNeely, CFP®, a guide for dental practice owners preparing to sell. McNeely will sign complimentary copies at the Tower Impact Summit in Atlanta, Nov. 13-14, 2026.

Farther, a wealth management firm, joins 401GO at the Tower Impact Summit to offer dental practice owners a complimentary Plan Stress Test.

Dental owners can get a free 401(k) check built from public filings in Atlanta, Nov. 13-14, as a new Roth catch-up rule takes hold.

- Tim McNeely, CFP®, Senior Vice President, Wealth Advisor, FartherATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Retirement plan provider 401GO, which serves more than 6,000 clients, and wealth management firm Farther will offer dental practice owners a complimentary Plan Stress Test at the Tower Impact Summit, November 13-14, 2026, at Cobb Convention Center Atlanta. The review scans a practice's 401(k) or other qualified plan using its public Form 5500 filings and flags issues that can affect staff retention, owner tax savings and a future practice sale.Practices are struggling to hire and keep clinical staff. Only 60% of dentists report having an adequate number of dental hygienists on staff, and 91% of those recruiting one describe it as very or extremely challenging, according to an April 2026 analysis by the ADA Health Policy Institute. Small employers also trail on benefits. In March 2025, 55% of private sector workers at firms with fewer than 50 employees had access to an employer retirement plan, compared with 90% at firms with 500 or more, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.The Summit also falls in the first year of a SECURE 2.0 Act rule that affects many practice owners. Since January 1, 2026, plan participants age 50 and older who earned more than $145,000 in Social Security wages in 2025 must make any catch-up contributions on a Roth, after-tax basis. Plans without a Roth feature cannot offer those catch-ups to high earners at all.Owners provide their practice name at the booth, and the team reviews the plan's filings for red flags and reports on site whether a deeper review is warranted, with a written summary by email. Plans that do not file publicly, such as many owner-only plans, cannot be scanned."Dentists have been sold to their entire careers. They don't need another pitch on an exhibit floor," said Stan Smith, Chief Growth Officer of 401GO. "They need a wealth advisor to run the math on their practice, their team and their timeline, and hand them something real."The plan also matters at exit. In many sales and DSO transactions, the buyer's diligence team reviews the plan's compliance, filings and fees, and problems found late can delay a closing or become negotiating points.Tim McNeely, CFP, CIMA, CEPA, CPFA, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Farther, will sign complimentary copies of his books "Dental Wealth Nation" and "High Value Exit" at the booth. McNeely, named Author of the Year at the 2025 Dental Socials Awards, hosts The Dental Wealth Nation Show and advises owners on practice transitions and DSO deals."I'm married to a dentist," McNeely said. "Most dentists I meet are running a 401(k) that was set up to check a box. Designed well, the plan can be a retention tool for the team and a meaningful deduction for the practice. It's also one of the first things a buyer looks at when you sell."The Summit marks 401GO's entry into the dental market. The Sandy, Utah, company raised a $33 million Series B round in December 2025. Hosted by Tower Leadership founder Eric J. Morin, the Summit features keynotes from Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes, entrepreneur Jesse Itzler and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, alongside dental industry speakers including Heartland Dental President and CEO Pat Bauer and Elijah Desmond, co-founder of Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage. Stress test participants also leave with a pair of 401GO socks.McNeely and Smith are available for interviews.About 401GO401GO is a retirement plan platform serving businesses through financial advisors and payroll partners. Founded in 2018, 401GO owns its recordkeeping, compliance, plan document and payroll technology. It supports plans including 401(k), safe harbor and cash balance, and has been named a NAPA Advisors' Choice Top Recordkeeper every year from 2022 to 2026. Learn more at 401go.About FartherFarther is the Intelligent Wealth Platform, natively built to unlock greater wealth for clients throughout their financial lives. For more information, visit farther.About Tower LeadershipTower Leadership is an Atlanta-based dental consulting and advisory firm founded by Eric J. Morin, MBA, dedicated to keeping dentistry in the hands of dentists. The firm reports serving more than 1,000 practice locations over 20-plus years. Learn more at towerleadership.DisclosuresThe Plan Stress Test is an educational analysis based on publicly available Form 5500 data and information provided by the attendee. It is not a recommendation and is not tax, legal or investment advice. 401GO, Farther and Tower Leadership are independent, unaffiliated companies. Farther advisors may serve as the financial advisor on plans administered by 401GO and may be compensated for those services. Advisory services are provided by Farther Finance Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Farther does not provide tax or legal services.

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Hygienist Shortage Puts Dental 401(k)s in Focus as Farther's Tim McNeely and 401GO Head to Tower Impact Summit News Provided By Celebrity Branding, LLC November 12, 2026, 19:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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