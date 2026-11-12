Hitpaw Fotorpea V6.0.0 Introduces Advanced Natural Upscale, AI Upscale, And AI Denoise For Better Image Quality

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - HitPaw, a leading provider of AI-powered creative tools, today announced the release of HitPaw FotorPea V6.0.0, bringing advanced AI image enhancement capabilities and a more efficient image management experience. The latest update introduces Natural Upscale, AI Upscale, and AI Denoise to help users enlarge images with more natural details, enhance AI-generated artwork while preserving its original style, and reduce image noise without compromising fine textures. The update also adds My Gallery for streamlined image organization and Credit History for more transparent credit tracking.







Image caption: HitPaw FotorPea V6.0.0.

WHAT'S NEW IN HITPAW FOTORPEA V6.0.0

1 - Natural Upscale: More Natural Details at Higher Resolutions

Enhanced Detail Reconstruction: Improves image clarity and restores textures when enlarging low-resolution images. Natural-Looking Results: Reduces repetitive patterns and artificial-looking details for more realistic textures. All-in-One Enhancement: Combines upscaling, sharpening, and denoising to improve blurry, compressed, and low-quality images in one process.

2 - AI Upscale: Enhance AI-Generated Images While Preserving Their Original Style

Optimized for AI Artwork: Designed for AI-generated images, anime, illustrations, and line art. Balanced Detail and Smoothness: Combines More-Detail GAN and Smooth models to enhance textures while maintaining smooth areas. Style Preservation: Increases image resolution while retaining the original artistic style, making images more suitable for creative projects and printing.

3 - AI Denoise: Explore Denoise-Max While Preserving Fine Details

AI-Powered Noise Reduction: Reduces visible noise while reconstructing important image details. Texture Preservation: Balances denoising and texture retention to avoid overly smooth results. Ideal for Photo Refinement: Particularly useful for portraits and high-quality photos with visible noise or delicate textures.

4 - My Gallery: Find, Compare, and Manage Photos with Ease

Easy Photo Organization: Keeps edited images organized in one gallery. Quick Image Access: Quickly find previously edited photos. Side-by-Side Comparison: Compare images to review enhancement results.

ABOUT HITPAW FOTORPEA

HitPaw FotorPea is an AI-powered image enhancement solution from HitPaw. Combining advanced AI technology with intuitive editing features, it enables users to enhance image quality, restore details, improve clarity, generate images from text prompts, and refine visuals through smart editing tools. From photo restoration and AI enhancement to creative image generation, HitPaw FotorPea empowers creators, professionals, and everyday users to bring their visual ideas to life.

COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING

HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. Subscription plans start at $22.39/month for Windows and $25.59/month for Mac.

For more information, visit:

Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Windows

Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Mac

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a leading AI-powered multimedia software company dedicated to providing innovative tools for photo, video, and audio creation. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with intuitive, user-friendly interfaces, HitPaw enables creators to enhance their workflows, explore new creative possibilities, and produce professional-quality content with greater ease and efficiency.

CONNECT WITH US

Website: HitPaw AI Photo Enhancer – Enhance, Denoise & Upscale to 8K

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News Source: HitPaw Co Ltd

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