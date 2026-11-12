Spodak Dental Group Named 2026 'Best Dentist' In Delray Beach, Fla. By Bulletproof Dental Podcast

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Spodak Dental Group has been named the“Best Dentist in Delray Beach” by the influential Bulletproof Dental Podcast. This recognition emphasizes the team's belief that“When Results Matter, Where You Go Matters.”







Image caption: Spodak Dental Group named Best Dentist in Delray Beach, Florida by Bulletproof Dental Podcast.

Spodak Dental Group's patient-first approach combines comprehensive dental expertise with personalized attention, reflecting 50 years of commitment to clinical excellence and patient comfort in Delray Beach. Additionally, the team's efforts have earned the practice more than 2,800 five-star Google reviews, making Spodak Dental Group the most highly-reviewed dental practice in Palm Beach County.

According to the Bulletproof Dental Practice, Spodak Dental Group earned this distinction based on four categories that define what it means to be a best dental practice in 2026.

Care designed around results: comprehensive dentistry with intention, precision and long-term thinking Technology that improves outcomes: advanced diagnostics and digital dentistry for greater accuracy and predictability, especially for patients suffering from dental anxiety No guesswork, no compromises: a highly trained team of general and specialty dentists working together to deliver care at the highest level Convenience: a complete range of services, including dental implants, full-mouth restorations and general dentistry, offered under one roof

“Spodak Dental Group brings together clinical expertise and a deeply personal approach to care,” the podcast mentioned.“Their team looks beyond teeth to understand each patient's goals, comfort, and confidence. That commitment to the whole person reflects what the best in dentistry should strive to deliver.”

As an Inc. 5000 honoree, Spodak Dental Group pioneered a collaborative, multidisciplinary model by bringing leading dental professionals from every specialty together under one roof, all with one goal: delivering a better patient experience and exceptional clinical outcomes.

The practice's team of General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and Anesthesiologists is uniquely equipped to provide comprehensive care for even the most complex dental needs. Housing one of the nation's only on-site dental laboratories, Spodak Dental Group's master ceramists artistically replicate and enhance the natural beauty and function of each patient's smile with greater precision, efficiency, and customization.

In addition to advanced specialty care, the practice offers IV Sleep Dentistry supervised by a board-certified medical anesthesiologist, helping patients experience dentistry in a more comfortable and stress-free way.

“When someone searches for the best dentist, they're looking for people they can trust with their health and their smile,” said Erika Pusillo, CEO of Spodak Dental Group.“Our goal is to earn that trust through how we listen, how we explain, and how we care. The best dental experience is one where patients feel understood and confident in their decisions.”

A 10-time recipient of the Sun Sentinel's overall Top Workplace award, Spodak Dental Group also earned five 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence and Industry honors: Innovation, Employee Appreciation, Professional Development, Purpose & Values, and Healthcare Industry.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026, Spodak Dental Group continues to build on a philosophy that connects the team experience with the patient experience. Its focus on personal relationships, compassionate care, and professional development remains central as the practice prepares for its next chapter of growth in Delray Beach as they undergo an expansion so they may continue to serve their growing community.

Spodak Dental Group is proud to welcome patients in the South Florida area who are looking for unparalleled dental care for themselves and their families.

To learn more about why Spodak Dental Group was named the Best Dentist in Delray Beach, find out about career opportunities, or to schedule an appointment, please visit , follow @SpodakDental or call/text (561) 303-2413.

ABOUT SPODAK DENTAL GROUP:

The Spodak Dental Group, an Inc. 5000 honoree and 10-time Top Workplace winner, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs. Learn more: about/.

ABOUT BULLETPROOF DENTAL PODCAST

Bulletproof Dental Practice is a leading podcast and educational platform for dental professionals, focusing on leadership, systems, and patient outcomes to help dentists achieve greater success. For more information, visit .

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Caption: Spodak Dental Group named Best Dentist in Delray Beach, Florida by Bulletproof Dental Podcast.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group

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