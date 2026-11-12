Singapore Introduces AI Scam Alerts For Messaging Conversations Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Singapore has launched an artificial intelligence application that examines incoming WhatsApp, Telegram and text messages for signs of fraud, warning users before suspicious conversations lead to financial losses.

The Government Technology Agency, GovTech, released AntiScam Pango in an open beta for Android phones on 4 November. The application analyses message notifications on the handset rather than transmitting private conversations to a government server, an approach intended to combine early scam detection with personal privacy.

Jasmin Lau, Acting Minister for Manpower, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and minister responsible for GovTech, announced the launch at the STACK Conference 2026. The application is available through Google's Play Store, although eligibility depends on the phone's specifications.

Unlike systems that identify suspicious telephone numbers or individual messages, Pango groups incoming notifications from the same sender into conversations. Its AI model looks for patterns developing across successive exchanges, potentially identifying attempts to establish trust before requesting money or sensitive information.

When the system detects suspicious behaviour, it issues a Scam Alert and explains why the conversation warrants attention. Users can examine the warning, report the exchange, mark it as safe or verify the sender independently. Pango neither deletes messages nor automatically blocks the people sending them.

GovTech developed the initiative with support from Google DeepMind, whose work focuses on improving lightweight AI models capable of operating directly on smartphones. The models use examples of scam tactics relevant to Singapore, including genuine and synthetic messages, rather than relying exclusively on previously reported telephone numbers.

Mark Chen, GovTech's director of trust and safety, said the project sought to demonstrate that protecting users from scams need not require sacrificing the privacy of personal messages. He described the beta as an opportunity to learn from everyday use and improve detection as fraudsters change their methods.

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The privacy arrangement has an important qualification. Pango needs permission to read incoming notifications, including their message content, to perform its checks. The agency says analysis and storage remain on the device, with information sent externally only when a user deliberately submits a scam report.

Reports can contain suspicious messages, timestamps, the originating platform and identifying details about the sender. Users are shown the material before confirming submission. The application also masks Singapore national registration identity card numbers appearing in messages included in reports.

The initial release supports Android 12 or later and requires at least 6GB of RAM. It is unavailable for iPhones because Apple's operating system does not offer comparable access to notifications from other messaging applications. GovTech is examining alternatives for iOS without announcing a launch date.

The software currently recognises English-language scam patterns. Messages written in Chinese, Malay, Tamil or other languages may escape detection, a significant limitation in Singapore's multilingual communications environment. GovTech says additional languages are being considered.

Detection also depends on whether an incoming message generates a notification. Muted conversations, or messages arriving while someone is already viewing a chat, may not be analysed. Background battery restrictions can interrupt monitoring, while unfamiliar fraud techniques can produce missed warnings or false alarms.

Pango covers WhatsApp, Telegram and the phone's Messages application, but does not currently monitor Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Signal, WeChat or LINE. Users can enable or disable scanning separately for each supported service. Its notification permissions can also be withdrawn at any time through Android settings.

The application supplements ScamShield, Singapore's existing service for blocking suspicious calls, filtering text messages and checking potentially fraudulent links or contacts. GovTech has indicated that some Pango capabilities could eventually be incorporated into ScamShield, although no timetable has been set.

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Government figures displayed on Pango's official website show 16,281 scam cases during the first half of 2026, with more than 4,000 involving contact through WhatsApp or Telegram. Those figures underline why the authorities are testing warnings inside messaging conversations rather than depending solely on established blacklists.

For more prominent warnings, users may optionally allow alerts to appear over other applications. The standard notification remains available without that permission. A conversation labelled safe is not a guarantee against fraud.

The installation package is approximately 300MB because it contains the AI model required for local processing. GovTech advises downloading the application through its verified Google Play listing and keeping automatic updates enabled. Users who remain uncertain about suspicious messages can contact the ScamShield helpline on 1799.