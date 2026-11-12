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New Two Way Trade Momentum Highlighted At China-Africa Cooperation Forum In Yiwu Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-12 02:14:35

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> YIWU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2026 – On November 7, the 2026 Forum on China-Africa Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation was held in Yiwu, a commercial hub in central Zhejiang, east China.

As a key supporting event under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the gathering drew statesmen, diplomats and hundreds of Chinese and foreign business participants.

Building on eight years of accumulated progress and over 140 signed projects, the forum keeps focusing on delivering outcomes from the FOCAC Beijing Summit and aligning with the 10 partnership action plans.

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The Arabian Post

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