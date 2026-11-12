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Panasonic Singapore Brings Back Highly Anticipated Japan Tour Lucky Draw Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-12 02:14:35

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – Panasonic Singapore has announced that its annual“Win a Trip to Japan” lucky draw will bring back an all-inclusive guided tour package as its grand prize. Running from 11 November 2026 to 7 February 2027, the campaign offers shoppers the opportunity to turn year-end home purchases into an all-inclusive 8D6N guided tour package covering the iconic Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route and the Pink Moss Festival in April to May 2027.

How the Lucky Draw Works

Shoppers receive one lucky draw chance for every $50 spent on Panasonic products in a single receipt during the campaign period. Entries are cumulative, the more you spend, the more chances you can obtain to win.

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The Arabian Post

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