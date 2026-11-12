Panasonic Singapore Brings Back Highly Anticipated Japan Tour Lucky Draw Arabian Post

Shoppers receive one lucky draw chance for every $50 spent on Panasonic products in a single receipt during the campaign period. Entries are cumulative, the more you spend, the more chances you can obtain to win.

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