Malaysia Airlines Secures Major Accolades For Service And MICE Offering Arabian Post
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – Malaysia Airlines has secured major accolades across customer service and the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) segment, reinforcing its customer proposition as it continues to advance its transformation under Malaysia Aviation Group's (MAG) Long-Term Business Plan 3.0 (LTBP3.0).
At the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards, Malaysia Airlines was named Best Airline Staff in Asia, while its cabin crew ranked third in the World's Best Airline Cabin Crew category, rising five places from eighth in 2025. The airline also climbed six places to 21st in the World's Top 100 Airlines ranking. Other results included second place in World's Best Airport Services, a debut at 18th in World's Best Business Class Airlines, 12th in World's Best Economy Class Airlines, 11th in World's Cleanest Airline and 10th among the Top 10 Airlines in Asia.
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