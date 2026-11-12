Malaysia Airlines Secures Major Accolades For Service And MICE Offering Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dual recognition across customer service and MICE strengthens the airline's proposition as it continues to advance its customer experience and commercial offering

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – Malaysia Airlines has secured major accolades across customer service and the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) segment, reinforcing its customer proposition as it continues to advance its transformation under Malaysia Aviation Group's (MAG) Long-Term Business Plan 3.0 (LTBP3.0).

At the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards, Malaysia Airlines was named Best Airline Staff in Asia, while its cabin crew ranked third in the World's Best Airline Cabin Crew category, rising five places from eighth in 2025. The airline also climbed six places to 21st in the World's Top 100 Airlines ranking. Other results included second place in World's Best Airport Services, a debut at 18th in World's Best Business Class Airlines, 12th in World's Best Economy Class Airlines, 11th in World's Cleanest Airline and 10th among the Top 10 Airlines in Asia.

<p> <b> Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of MAG,</b> <b> said,</b>“This recognition is a reflection of the collective efforts of our people across the airport, onboard and behind the scenes, who come together every day to deliver Malaysian Hospitality throughout the customer journey. Reaching this milestone after years of consistently climbing the global rankings is a significant achievement for our national carrier and a direct reward for our team's relentless effort. It is this spirit of warm, thoughtful and consistent service that sets the Malaysia Airlines experience apart.”</p> <p> Over the past two years, the airline has continued to elevate the customer experience, focusing on cabin comfort, in-flight dining and cabin crew service delivery. Initiatives have included expanded hospitality training and capability-building for frontline teams, strengthened service standards and more than 20 enhancements across key customer touchpoints. These range from refreshed cabin crew grooming standards and personalised Pilot Farewell Greetings to enhanced Business Class and Business Suite amenities, alongside family-focused initiatives such as children's sticker giveaways and dedicated World Children's Day celebrations onboard. The airline has also continued to evolve its in-flight dining experience through monthly menu rotations and more than 30 new menu offerings introduced over the past year, including Vegetarian Satay and Cendol Ice Cream.</p> See also Go Where Flavors of Hunan Abound: Showcasing the Greater Zhangjiajie International Tourism Area Through Local Cuisine <p> Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines was named World's Best MICE Airline and Asia's Best MICE Airline at the 2026 World MICE Awards, marking its first wins in both categories. The accolades recognise the airline's role in serving the international MICE segment and reinforce its proposition to travel trade partners across the business events and corporate travel sectors.</p> <p> <b> Bryan Foong, Chief Executive Officer of Airline Business from MAG, said,</b>“This recognition is an important milestone for Malaysia Airlines, and one we look to build on as we continue to enhance our offering and strengthen our relationships with travel trade partners. Our progress depends on the collective efforts of teams across the Group, working together to deliver a reliable and seamless travel experience grounded in authentic Malaysian Hospitality. As we move forward, we remain focused on building partner confidence, deepening collaboration and delivering sustainable growth for the airline.”</p> <p> Beyond these achievements, Malaysia Airlines continues to develop its onboard proposition and expand its network to provide customers with greater choice and connectivity. Fleet renewal remains a key priority, with 29 new aircraft received to date and plans to build a fleet of 117 aircraft by 2035 to support future network growth.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p> The airline's focus on operational performance also remains central to delivering a consistent customer experience, with year-to-date on-time performance (OTP) averaging 91.70% and reaching a high of 94.16% in September 2026.</p> <p> These developments support MAG's LTBP3.0, which sets out the ambition for Malaysia Airlines to rank among the Top 10 Global Airlines by 2030. Through continued investment in its products, services, fleet and network, the Group aims to build a more competitive airline and deliver sustainable long-term growth.</p> See also China's Professional Hair Care Brand ISYUN Announces Victoria song as Global Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Global Expansion with Strategic Focus on Southeast Asia <p> Malaysia Airlines invites travellers in Hong Kong to discover its award-winning Malaysian Hospitalityto Kuala Lumpur, the Maldives, Singapore, Bali, Brisbane and beyond. Book via the Malaysia Airlines website ( ) or mobile app and start planning your next getaway.</p> <p>Hashtag: #MalaysiaAirlines</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p> About Malaysia Airlines <p>Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering premium and full-service travel options to, from, and within the country. As the gateway to Asia and beyond, the airline carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia's diverse heritage. Malaysia Airlines embodies the nation's rich traditions, cultures, and cuisines, delivering an unparalleled experience through its signature Malaysian Hospitality across every customer touchpoint.</p> <p> Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) – a global aviation organisation comprising a range of aviation and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs.</p> <p> As a member of the oneworld® alliance, Malaysia Airlines offers enhanced connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories worldwide. For more information, visit or download the Malaysia Airlines app for the latest promotions at your fingertips.</p> <p> Issued by Group Communications, Malaysia Aviation Group. <br /></p> <p></p> <h2></h2>