MENA Startup Investment Tumbles Without Major October Deals Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiStartup funding across the Middle East and North Africa plunged 96 per cent in October as the disappearance of large financing rounds left emerging companies with just $40 million in investment.
The total, raised by 32 startups, compared with $1.1 billion across 73 transactions in September and $784.9 million in October 2025, according to figures compiled by Wamda and Digital Digest. The annual decline was approximately 95 per cent, while the number of deals fell 56 per cent from September.
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