Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Openai Quarterly Sales Reach $10 Billion As Losses Widen Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-12 02:14:34

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> OpenAI generated approximately $10 billion in third-quarter revenue, nearly 50% more than in the preceding three months, as demand for its artificial intelligence products accelerated despite mounting operating losses.

The ChatGPT developer disclosed the figures to investors on Tuesday, covering the quarter ended September 30. Revenue was almost three times the level recorded a year earlier, while its annualised revenue rate stood at roughly $50 billion at the end of September.

Chief financial officer Sarah Friar confirmed the quarterly revenue figure in an interview on Tuesday, describing enterprise demand as a major contributor. She said sales to business customers had doubled from the previous quarter, leaving enterprise and consumer products contributing approximately equal shares of revenue.

MENAFN12112026000152002308ID1111954564


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search