Openai Quarterly Sales Reach $10 Billion As Losses Widen Arabian Post
The ChatGPT developer disclosed the figures to investors on Tuesday, covering the quarter ended September 30. Revenue was almost three times the level recorded a year earlier, while its annualised revenue rate stood at roughly $50 billion at the end of September.
Chief financial officer Sarah Friar confirmed the quarterly revenue figure in an interview on Tuesday, describing enterprise demand as a major contributor. She said sales to business customers had doubled from the previous quarter, leaving enterprise and consumer products contributing approximately equal shares of revenue.
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