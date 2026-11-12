Antalya Route Offers UAE Iranians New Tehran Connection Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Iranian residents of the UAE have gained another potential route to Tehran following the launch of Iran Airtour services between the Iranian capital and Antalya, offering an alternative connection through Türkiye amid continuing restrictions on direct flights.

Iran Airtour operated its inaugural Tehran–Antalya service on November 9, using an Airbus A300-600 aircraft registered EP-MDM. The airline has announced twice-weekly operations, scheduled for Mondays and Fridays, restoring a direct connection between the two cities after almost two decades of restrictions affecting Iranian carriers at Antalya Airport.

The development offers additional travel possibilities for Iranians living in Dubai and other emirates, particularly those seeking to visit relatives or attend to business in Tehran. Passengers can travel from Dubai to Antalya on Turkish carriers before connecting to Iran Airtour, although the availability of suitable onward flights remains subject to operational schedules and booking arrangements.

SunExpress and Pegasus Airlines provide direct services between Dubai and Antalya, creating the possibility of combining their flights with the Iranian carrier's newly introduced route. SunExpress operates five weekly services, scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, while Pegasus offers departures on Thursdays and Sundays.

Together, the schedules provide direct connections between Dubai and Antalya on six days of the week, with Tuesday currently excluded. However, the availability of flights on the same day does not necessarily guarantee convenient connections to Tehran, particularly where departure and arrival times require passengers to spend additional hours or remain overnight in Türkiye.

The route follows the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority's decision to suspend flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the Emirates from September 24, 2026, until further notice. The authority linked the suspension to American restrictions affecting Iranian carriers and their access to airports in other countries.

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Those measures disrupted established travel arrangements between the UAE and Iran, leaving passengers dependent on indirect services and alternative transport corridors. The restrictions have affected Iranian airlines rather than constituting a blanket prohibition on every international service operated by other carriers.

The Antalya connection consequently expands the range of possible itineraries without restoring direct Iranian airline operations to the Emirates. Travellers must arrange their journeys around the schedules of separate carriers, and passengers purchasing individual tickets may face additional complications if delays cause them to miss onward departures.

Airline baggage policies, airport procedures and ticket conditions could also influence the practicality of the connection. Where flights are booked separately, passengers may need to collect their luggage and check in again, depending on the airlines involved and the arrangements available at Antalya Airport.

Entry requirements represent another consideration. Iranian passport holders travelling through Türkiye must verify applicable immigration conditions, while UAE residents planning their return should confirm that their residence status and travel documents meet the requirements enforced by the authorities and their chosen airlines.

Restrictions affecting the entry and transit of Iranian nationals through the Emirates have added uncertainty to travel planning. Emirates and other UAE carriers introduced eligibility restrictions earlier this year, with certain exemptions applying to qualifying residence categories, including Golden Visa holders.

Consequently, the existence of an available flight itinerary should not be interpreted as confirmation that every Iranian passport holder can complete the journey or return to the UAE. Travellers must establish their eligibility independently before committing to non-refundable bookings.

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Antalya joins Istanbul, Yerevan and Najaf among the cities providing possible connections between the Emirates and Iran. These alternatives have assumed greater importance as sanctions and aviation restrictions have reduced the number of direct international services available to Iranian passengers.

Istanbul remains an established transfer point, while Armenia provides another option for passengers travelling to Tehran. Some itineraries also involve overland journeys, although their practicality depends on border operations, transport availability and individual travel documentation.

The new service may also provide another connection for passengers travelling between Tehran and European destinations served from Antalya. SunExpress maintains an extensive network linking the Turkish Mediterranean resort city with airports across Europe, potentially widening the range of journeys available through the airport.

Nevertheless, the commercial advantages of the Antalya route remain dependent on ticket prices, connection times and the availability of seats. Low-cost fares on the Dubai–Antalya sector may not necessarily translate into cheaper overall journeys once baggage charges, onward tickets and accommodation expenses are included.

Passengers considering the connection will therefore need to compare complete itineraries rather than individual flight prices. Iran Airtour's announced Monday and Friday departures are particularly relevant when coordinating travel with the existing Dubai services operated by SunExpress and Pegasus Airlines.