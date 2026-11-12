South Korea Levies Unprecedented Penalties On Bond Auction Dealers Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> South Korea's Fair Trade Commission has imposed a record 1.63 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in penalties on 15 banks and securities firms for colluding in government bond auctions over three and a half years.

The competition watchdog announced on Wednesday that the institutions exchanged confidential bidding information across 150 Treasury bond auctions between January 2020 and June 2023. It found that participants went beyond sharing information to coordinate specific bids in 145 auctions, undermining competition in a market central to government borrowing.

The penalties, totalling precisely 1.626575 trillion won, are the largest imposed by the commission in a single case. The regulator also issued corrective orders and decided to refer seven of the institutions for criminal investigation over their involvement in the arrangements.

Those facing referral are Mirae Asset Securities, NH Investment & Securities, Industrial Bank of Korea, KB Securities, Kiwoom Securities, Korea Development Bank and Korea Investment & Securities. The referrals are separate from the financial penalties and do not themselves constitute criminal convictions.

KB Securities received the largest individual penalty, approximately 332.18 billion won, followed by NH Investment & Securities at about 242.79 billion won and Mirae Asset Securities at roughly 214.83 billion won. Seven institutions were each assessed penalties exceeding 100 billion won.

The commission said traders at competing institutions contacted one another by telephone and messaging applications shortly before auction deadlines, exchanging intended yields and bidding quantities. Some discussions occurred just one or two minutes before bids closed, leaving little time between the coordination and submission of offers.

Investigators found that information sharing had become an established practice among participating dealers. Contact details for counterparts at rival institutions were passed to replacement staff during handovers, while internal operating instructions documented arrangements for comparing prospective bidding yields.

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Kim Geun-seong, a standing commissioner at the Fair Trade Commission, said the institutions had restricted competition through agreements or exchanges involving bidding yields and quantities. The watchdog determined that the conduct artificially increased successful auction yields, reducing bond prices and raising the government's financing costs.

A higher yield means the state must offer investors a greater return to borrow money. The commission considers competitive price formation particularly important because government bond yields influence the pricing of other debt instruments and wider financial market interest rates.

The regulator did not disclose a definitive monetary estimate of the additional borrowing costs attributable to the conduct. Its findings therefore establish the direction of the alleged market distortion without assigning a precise fiscal loss to the auctions examined.

The sanctioned group comprises 10 securities companies and five banks. Alongside the seven institutions referred for investigation, the securities firms include Kyobo Securities, Daishin Securities, Meritz Securities, Samsung Securities and Shinhan Securities. The other banks are KB Kookmin Bank, NongHyup Bank and Hana Bank.

All 15 were primary dealers, institutions authorised to participate directly in competitive Treasury bond auctions. Their status gives them a significant role in distributing government securities and establishing prices in the primary market. The investigation covered 15 of the 18 primary dealers operating during the period concerned.

The commission's decision follows an extended examination of conduct under South Korea's competition legislation. Its assessment distinguished the exchange of sensitive bidding information from explicit agreements on the terms submitted, while treating both as restrictions on independent competition.

Financial institutions have questioned whether the penalties adequately reflect the structure of the government bond market, where primary dealers purchase securities at auction before distributing them to investors. One representative of a sanctioned institution indicated that the company would consider its response after receiving the regulator's written decision.

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The final penalties were substantially below amounts considered at an earlier stage of the proceedings. The commission took account of the dealers' intermediary role and the margins available from transactions, rather than treating the entire value of bonds handled as profit from the conduct.

The commission said agreements could be reached within seconds, illustrating how routinely the traders communicated. Its examination also identified one auction involving an agreement on bidding quantities, alongside the broader pattern of directly coordinated yields that affected the competitive process.

The regulator said it would maintain strict enforcement against collusion affecting public-sector transactions. Separately, the finance ministry's November issuance plan provides for approximately 12 trillion won in Treasury bond sales through competitive bidding, underscoring the continuing importance of the auction mechanism.