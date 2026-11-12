Flydubai Dammam Cancellations Continue As Etihad Maintains Suspensions Arabian Post
Etihad Airways also maintained its suspension of all passenger and cargo services between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam through November 19, extending uncertainty for travellers and freight operators serving two major Saudi commercial centres.
Flight status listings identified flydubai services FZ883, FZ869, FZ863 and FZ867 from Dubai to Dammam as cancelled on Tuesday. Their corresponding return flights, FZ884, FZ870, FZ864 and FZ868, were also listed as cancelled, indicating continuing disruption in both directions.
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