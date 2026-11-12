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ADNOC Logistics Vessel Suffers Damage In UAE Waters Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-12 02:14:33

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> ADNOC Logistics & Services has confirmed that one of its vessels was damaged in an attack in UAE territorial waters on Tuesday afternoon, with emergency response operations continuing.

The Abu Dhabi-based maritime company said the incident occurred on November 10 in the Arabian Gulf. It did not identify the vessel, specify its location within UAE waters or disclose the extent of the damage.

The company also gave no information about the crew, possible injuries, the vessel's cargo or the circumstances of the attack. No party was identified as responsible in its announcement.

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The Arabian Post

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