ADNOC Logistics Vessel Suffers Damage In UAE Waters Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> ADNOC Logistics & Services has confirmed that one of its vessels was damaged in an attack in UAE territorial waters on Tuesday afternoon, with emergency response operations continuing.

The Abu Dhabi-based maritime company said the incident occurred on November 10 in the Arabian Gulf. It did not identify the vessel, specify its location within UAE waters or disclose the extent of the damage.

The company also gave no information about the crew, possible injuries, the vessel's cargo or the circumstances of the attack. No party was identified as responsible in its announcement.

<p>Response teams remained engaged following the incident, ADNOC Logistics & Services said, adding that it would issue further information when available. The company did not indicate when its next operational update might be released.</p> <p>The announcement leaves several immediate questions unresolved, including whether the ship remained operational, whether assistance was required from other vessels and whether the attack affected nearby maritime traffic. None of those details was established in the company's statement.</p> <p>The operator urged the public to obtain information from official channels and avoid circulating rumours or unverified claims. Its warning came amid heightened concern about the safety of commercial shipping in Gulf waters and around the Strait of Hormuz.</p> <p>The incident occurred against a backdrop of continuing attacks on merchant vessels and energy infrastructure across the region, despite diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities involving Iran and the United States. Maritime security has remained a central concern for shipping operators serving Gulf energy exporters.</p> <p>Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre issued a warning about a tanker struck by an unidentified projectile approximately 19 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman, on Tuesday. The ship's master reported the strike at 13:38 GMT, according to the maritime security notification.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also UAE non-oil trade climbs to AED 2.945 trillion <p>The centre said all crew members aboard that tanker were safe and that no environmental impact had been reported. Its master planned to assess the damage at first light. Authorities did not establish whether the incident near Oman had any connection with the attack disclosed by ADNOC Logistics & Services.</p> <p>The distinction matters because the company identified its vessel as being inside UAE territorial waters, while the other maritime alert described a position off Oman. Neither announcement provided sufficient information to determine whether the accounts concerned the same ship.</p> <p>ADNOC has previously disclosed attacks on vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway linking the Arabian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. Those incidents have involved projectiles and drones and have caused casualties among crews.</p> <p>On August 14, ADNOC confirmed that one of its ships had been attacked while passing through the strait. The company said there were no injuries and that the situation had been brought under control. It also confirmed attacks on two vessels the previous evening, likewise reporting no injuries.</p> <p>Earlier, on July 14, ADNOC Logistics & Services identified two crude oil tankers, Al Bahyah and Mombasa B, as having been struck by projectiles while transiting the strait. One seafarer died and several others were injured, the company said at the time.</p> <p>Both tankers sustained significant damage. Al Bahyah was owned by ADNOC Logistics & Services, while Mombasa B was operated under a time-charter arrangement. The company said it was coordinating with emergency responders and other stakeholders after those attacks.</p> See also Dubai residential resales climb as off-plan transactions contract <p>The latest statement did not say whether Tuesday's damaged vessel was a tanker, gas carrier or offshore support ship. That information is important for establishing the potential implications for cargo movements, vessel operations and environmental safety, but no such assessment was disclosed.</p> <p>The company has not announced any suspension of services or changes to scheduled voyages arising directly from Tuesday's incident.</p> <p>ADNOC Logistics & Services is the maritime logistics arm of the ADNOC group and is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol ADNOCLS. Its operations encompass shipping, integrated logistics and maritime services for energy customers.</p> <p>The company's fleet and associated operations include crude oil and gas carriers as well as offshore support vessels. It has expanded its shipping business through acquisitions, including an 80 per cent holding in vessel operator Navig8.</p> <p>ADNOC's published operational update for November 10 repeated the subsidiary's confirmation of damage and said response efforts were continuing. It also reiterated the appeal for the public to rely on official information rather than unverified accounts.</p> <h2></h2>