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Google Introduces Specialised TPU Systems With AMD Processors Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-12 02:14:33

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Google Cloud has introduced two artificial intelligence accelerator systems, pairing its TPU 8tx with AMD processors for confidential computing and unveiling TPU 8i Max for workloads requiring substantially greater memory capacity and processing power.

The additions, announced on Monday, expand Google's eighth-generation Tensor Processing Unit portfolio to four systems this year. They target different requirements emerging as businesses deploy autonomous AI agents, including protection of proprietary information and the ability to process exceptionally long sequences of data.

TPU 8tx uses the same underlying silicon as Google's TPU 8t but combines it with fifth-generation AMD EPYC host processors and hardware-enforced security. Google says the architecture protects sensitive data and model parameters while computations are being performed, rather than only when information is stored or transmitted.

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The Arabian Post

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