Helsing Prepares Berlin Debut For Military Targeting Software Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> German defence technology company Helsing is set to present artificial intelligence targeting software in Berlin on Wednesday, positioning the system as a European alternative to US supplier Palantir amid growing concerns over military dependence on American technology.

The presentation comes as European governments examine how much control they retain over software used to interpret battlefield intelligence, identify potential targets and support operational decisions. Helsing is seeking to address those concerns with technology developed in Europe, although details of its performance, procurement arrangements and prospective customers have not been disclosed.

Helsing's invitation to the event emphasised the need for precise reconnaissance, sound decisions under uncertainty and accurate battlefield action without external technological dependencies. The company described European autonomy as a central requirement, presenting the software as part of efforts to strengthen regional control over critical defence capabilities.

<p>The system enters a market in which Palantir's Maven Smart System already has an established position. Maven is used by the United States, NATO commands and several alliance members to help military personnel process large volumes of information and develop a clearer picture of battlefield activity.</p> <p>Germany's armed forces have indicated that they do not currently intend to purchase Maven. Berlin instead plans to begin introducing its own artificial intelligence supported military system in 2027, with full implementation envisaged for 2028. No decision establishing Helsing's new product as the system Germany will deploy has been announced.</p> <p>The distinction is important because a public demonstration does not establish that a system has completed military testing, secured certification or won a procurement contract. Helsing has not disclosed sufficient technical information to permit a direct assessment of its software against Maven, including how it handles classified information, integrates existing equipment or supports human oversight of targeting decisions.</p> See also Facebook introduces AI tools for personalised recommendations <p>European interest in domestically controlled defence software has intensified as governments reassess their reliance on Washington for security and technology. President Donald Trump's repeated threats to withdraw from NATO have sharpened questions about whether European forces could maintain essential digital capabilities during a political dispute with the United States.</p> <p>Palantir rejects suggestions that its military customers surrender operational control. The company maintains that users control the software they purchase and says it has no remote mechanism, commonly described as a kill switch, allowing it to disable deployed systems. Those assurances distinguish Palantir's stated contractual and technical arrangements from broader political concerns about dependence on American suppliers.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the operational importance of rapidly combining information from drones, satellites and other battlefield sensors. Artificial intelligence can help analysts sift through extensive data streams, identify patterns and present information to commanders more quickly than conventional manual processes.</p> <p>Such capabilities also create demanding requirements for accuracy, reliability and accountability. Mistaken identification or incomplete sensor information can affect targeting decisions, making the relationship between automated recommendations and human judgement an important consideration for military buyers. Helsing has not publicly provided detailed evidence of how its new product addresses those questions.</p> <p>Concerns about access to American technology have extended beyond military analytics. Restrictions on the speeds available to some Ukrainian Starlink terminals in October disrupted efforts to intercept Russian drones and led to the cancellation of some operations, illustrating the potential consequences when essential battlefield services depend on an external provider.</p> <p>Another dispute arose in June when the Trump administration sought to restrict access by non-US residents to advanced artificial intelligence models developed by Anthropic. The company suspended access more broadly before the restriction was lifted later that month. The episode reinforced questions among European lawmakers about the durability of access to strategically important digital services.</p> See also Microsoft 365 Family cuts combined storage to 2TB <p>Helsing is already active in military autonomy and software integration, developing systems intended to connect sensors, platforms and operational decision-making. Its wider portfolio includes uncrewed aircraft technology, strike drones, air defence and underwater systems, although those products should not be confused with the targeting software being presented in Berlin.</p> <p>Separately, Helsing has transferred the source code and associated technical materials for MissionOSBw, a combat-system software project, to Germany's military procurement authority. That arrangement gives the German state ownership of software intended for a programme involving uncrewed aircraft and related systems, reflecting a procurement approach designed to permit components from different suppliers to be integrated or replaced. The consortium includes Hensoldt, Rohde & Schwarz, MBDA and Diehl Defence, alongside Helsing, which leads the project.</p> <h2></h2>