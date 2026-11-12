Helsing Prepares Berlin Debut For Military Targeting Software Arabian Post
The presentation comes as European governments examine how much control they retain over software used to interpret battlefield intelligence, identify potential targets and support operational decisions. Helsing is seeking to address those concerns with technology developed in Europe, although details of its performance, procurement arrangements and prospective customers have not been disclosed.
Helsing's invitation to the event emphasised the need for precise reconnaissance, sound decisions under uncertainty and accurate battlefield action without external technological dependencies. The company described European autonomy as a central requirement, presenting the software as part of efforts to strengthen regional control over critical defence capabilities.
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